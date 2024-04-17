Ohio State Buckeyes Ex J.K. Dobbins Signs With Chargers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins has had a rough NFL road.
On Wednesday, however, he reportedly found a new home and is set to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it will be a one-year deal for Dobbins, who will now reunite with his former offensive coordinator Greg Roman in L.A.
Dobbins had previously spent four seasons with the Ravens, where his early career was ravaged by serious injuries.
In his rookie season with Baltimore, Dobbins was a major bright spot for the Ravens, rushing 134 times for 804 yards and nine touchdowns, and catching 18 passes for 120 yards. However, in the final preseason game of the 2021 season, Dobbins would tear his ACL, leaving him out for the entirety of the season.
The very next season, Dobbins suffered yet another set back, injuring his knee once again in Week 6 and missing a good portion of the season on injured reserve.
In 2023, Dobbins was fully healthy and ready to make a statement. However, in Week 1 vs. the Houston Texans, Dobbins went down with yet another serious injury, which was later determined to be a torn Achilles, ostensibly ending his career in Baltimore.
In total, Dobbins rushed 234 times for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns in Baltimore, befor becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Alongside Roman, he will also reunite with former Ravens teammate and running back Gus Edwards, who Dobbins has been teammates with for the entirety of his career.