Ohio State Sending Massive Message Against Tennessee in CFP
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered their first-round College Football Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers with a whole lot of uncertainty.
Ohio State ended its regular season with a crushing loss to the Michigan Wolverines, which had many wondering if the Buckeyes were seriously ready to make a national championship push.
Well, Ohio State has answered that concern and then some with a very impressive first-half performance versus Tennessee.
The Buckeyes got on the board quickly with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith and proceeded to dominate the rest of the first quarter.
The Buckeyes dropped 21 points on the generally stingy Volunteers defense in the opening frame, marking just the second time Ohio State had a 21-point first period this year. The only other occasion the Buckeyes achieved that feat was against Western Michigan in Week 2.
Yes, Howard did throw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter, but the officials probably missed a pass interference penalty on the play (even though it was a throw Howard really shouldn't have made regardless).
Ohio State would then go on to surrender 10 points in the second period as Tennessee climbed back into the game, but you get the feeling that the Buckeyes are still in control with a 21-10 lead.
For the most part, Howard has looked great and dropped quite a few dimes, and outside of the Vols' lone touchdown drive to end the half, Ohio State's defense has looked tremendous.
Of course, there is still another half of football left to play, so the Buckeyes need to keep their foot on the gas, especially with Tennessee getting the ball first after the break and having a little bit of momentum.
If Ohio State is able to hold firm against the Volunteers, a revenge meeting with the Oregon Ducks awaits at the Rose Bowl.