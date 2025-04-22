Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Shockingly Be A Top-10 Pick
One of the deepest positions this year’s NFL Draft is at running back. The narrative around that position has changed over the past couple of seasons, and it flipped nearly 180 degrees thanks to what Saquon Barkley did for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.
Heading into this draft, several teams have a roster that is ready for a running back, and one of them is reportedly interested in Ohio State Buckeyes’ star TreVeyon Henderson. That team is the Chicago Bears, and they hold the 10th overall selection in this draft.
NFL reporter and Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright connected the dots between Henderson and the Bears.
Believe it or not, Chicago has a roster that is fit for a young running back. Even though it did not have the best year last season, it addressed its biggest needs on the offensive line via trades and free agency. The Bears have solid wide receiver options and a young quarterback that they believe in. The next simple addition is a top-tier running back.
Not only is the roster ready for it, but reportedly, Henderson and running back’s coach Eric Bieniemy have an existing relationship. Lastly, their new head coach, Ben Johnson, did the exact same thing in Detroit when the Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in 2023.
By no means is this even a prediction from Allbright, but he does connect some logical dots that would seem to be a really nice fit for Henderson. If the 10th overall pick is the best that Henderson could go, the lowest that he could go would be mid-second round.
Henderson brings everything to the table. He has that rare combination of athleticism and toughness while being so skilled and balanced, doing everything that a running back is required to do. The skill-set that has NFL teams chomping at the bit to get him is his pass-blocking ability. He is one of the best pass protectors available, and that is a skill that is hard to teach.
Regardless of where Henderson goes, he is ready to become an impact player in the NFL. He has the tools, he has the mindset, he just needs the right team to take a chance on him.