Ohio State Buckeyes Star Running Back Gets Honest About His Role
Looking ahead to the 2024 college football season that will open up at the end of the month, the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the top National Championship contenders in the nation.
Ryan Day and company won't count anything less than a championship as a successful year.
Quinshon Judkins, one of the team's star running backs, is going to be a key part of pursuing that goal. He will be joined in the backfield by TreVeyon Henderson.
Both running backs are going to get touches. There likely won't be one that ends up getting a featured role. That seems to be fine with best players.
In a recent interview, Judkins spoke out about splitting time in the backfield with Henderson.
“My job is to come in and run football and just be the best teammate that I can be to my teammates and support my team overall. I don’t really focus on how many carries I get or you know, things like that I just come in and just do my job.”
Fans will get their first look at the dual-threat backfield on August 31st when Ohio State plays host to Akron at Ohio Stadium.
During the 2023 college football season with Ole Miss, Judkins put up big-time production. He carried the football 271 times for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. Judkins also caught 22 passes for 149 yards and two more scores.
There is no question that Judkins is capable of being a workhorse every down running back. He isn't going to get that kind of role at Ohio State, but his willingness to sacrifice to be a good teammate and to win is very clear.
Expect to see the star running back come out and put together a huge season. Henderson will likely do the same.
The running game is going to be a big-time problem for opposing defenses and Judkins is going to have a lot to do with that.