Ohio State LB Received Major Praise From Coach James Laurinaitis
In 2024, Sonny Styles proved that he can be one of the best linebackers in all of college football.
Alongside “Block O” recipient Cody Simon, Styles burst onto the scene and finished the year with 100 total tackles, six sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.
Heading into the 2025 season fresh off of a National Championship, Styles will be called upon to be the vocal leader of this Ohio State defense.
On Thursday he got major praise from linebacker’s coach James Laurinaitis.
“It’s just the way Sonny goes about it. He is the ultimate pro, he has been that way… Very intentional, I have been secretly pounding the table for (him) to play linebacker probably since he got here… From day one he has just wanted to work and work and work.”
That is high praise from the former Ohio State great, NFL player and now position coach for Styles.
Styles knows that in 2025 his role is going to be much different than what it was last year. He was able to play in the shadow of Simon and go about his business proving that he is an incredible player worthy of all the praise.
Next season, he is going to have to be the heartbeat of the defense and the challenge is tall. He will be in charge of a defense that is replacing eight starters along with a new defensive coordinator.
Leadership is going to be at a minimum and it is going to be on Styles to make sure this Buckeyes’ defense holds up to the standard that has been set.