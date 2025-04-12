Ohio State QB Will Howard Reveals His Favorite Game from Buckeyes’ Playoff Run
At the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Spring Game on Saturday, Will Howard was asked which game was his favorite from the Buckeyes’ run to the 2024 National Championship.
In fairness, he prefaced his answer by saying, the National Championship stands alone, then he gave his answer.
“There was something about that Rose Bowl that just really stuck with me. I loved that game, had so much fun at it and it was a cool little redemption story against Oregon.”
That New Year's Day in Pasadena was something special for Buckeyes fans around the world. At that point, Ohio State was still unsure about what it was going to be during that playoff run. It was fresh off of a dismantling of the Tennessee Volunteers, but the Michigan loss was still looming in the minds of many.
It stayed there until Ohio State opened the Rose Bowl with a 14-0 first quarter and a 34-8 lead at halftime. The Buckeyes absolutely dominated the Ducks and it was in large part thanks to what Howard did at the quarterback position.
He finished the game 17-for-26 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He did all that in two and a half quarters of football because the Buckeyes were able to step off the gas pedal midway through the third quarter.
That Rose Bowl game featured as many incredible Ohio State highlights as any fan could want. Whether you wanted to see big throws, big hits, Jeremiah Smith “Moss’ing” three Oregon defenders, or a huge run by TreVeyon Henderson you’d be able to find it in that game.
Ohio State got their revenge against Oregon and did so in emphatic fashion. It catapulted the Buckeyes into believing that they had the firepower to win the National Championship and it thrust Howard into stardom.
It is hard to argue with Howard. That Rose Bowl will live forever in Ohio State football history.