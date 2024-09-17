Buckeyes Now

How Return Of Star Offensive Guard Impacts Ohio State Versus Marshall

According to Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, Donovan Jackson is "ready to roll" against the Marshall Thundering Herd. How will this impact the offensive line?

Cole McDaniel

Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson enters Ohio Stadium prior to a game against the Western Michigan Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Network via Image Images
After a bye week which was considered more of an improvement week for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day's squad is set to face the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.

Although the Buckeyes are heavy favorites in this game, Marshall should pose a tougher test than Akron and Western Michigan in the opening two weeks of the season. Marshall comes into this game with a record of 1-1 after a win over Stony Brook (45-3) and a loss to Virginia Tech (31-14). The Thundering Herd are also coming off a bye week in preparation for this game.

On Tuesday, Day confirmed that star left guard Donovan Jackson is "ready to roll" and will make his season debut in this matchup. During Jackson's time out, Austin Siereveld filled in on the left side of the offensive line. Especially against Western Michigan, Siereveld played well and was an asset for the team.

Offensive linemen celebrate with running back after touchdown.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) celebrates a touchdown with offensive linemen Seth McLaughlin (56) and Austin Siereveld (67) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether Siereveld comes in for Ohio State's bison package with a sixth offensive lineman or he just gets reps at either guard spot, that is to be seen. That being said, will Donovan Jackson's return make a major impact?

Yes and no. Jackson is an extraordinary talent and has the potential of being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting an experienced leader with his ability back is major for this team. It may not make much of an impact statistically this week, though.

Against the Broncos, the offensive line cleared tons of running room for the Buckeyes' backfield. Ohio State ball carriers combined for 273 rushing yards and six touchdowns in that game, which will be tough to emulate.

Offensive lineman on sideline.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The good news is that getting Jackson back this week allows him to regain chemistry next to Josh Simmons and Seth McLaughlin, while also getting back to game speed prior to the first road game of the season. Jackson and the rest of the offensive line will need to show up under the lights against Michigan State on September 28th.

