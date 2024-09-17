How Return Of Star Offensive Guard Impacts Ohio State Versus Marshall
After a bye week which was considered more of an improvement week for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day's squad is set to face the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.
Although the Buckeyes are heavy favorites in this game, Marshall should pose a tougher test than Akron and Western Michigan in the opening two weeks of the season. Marshall comes into this game with a record of 1-1 after a win over Stony Brook (45-3) and a loss to Virginia Tech (31-14). The Thundering Herd are also coming off a bye week in preparation for this game.
On Tuesday, Day confirmed that star left guard Donovan Jackson is "ready to roll" and will make his season debut in this matchup. During Jackson's time out, Austin Siereveld filled in on the left side of the offensive line. Especially against Western Michigan, Siereveld played well and was an asset for the team.
Whether Siereveld comes in for Ohio State's bison package with a sixth offensive lineman or he just gets reps at either guard spot, that is to be seen. That being said, will Donovan Jackson's return make a major impact?
Yes and no. Jackson is an extraordinary talent and has the potential of being a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting an experienced leader with his ability back is major for this team. It may not make much of an impact statistically this week, though.
Against the Broncos, the offensive line cleared tons of running room for the Buckeyes' backfield. Ohio State ball carriers combined for 273 rushing yards and six touchdowns in that game, which will be tough to emulate.
The good news is that getting Jackson back this week allows him to regain chemistry next to Josh Simmons and Seth McLaughlin, while also getting back to game speed prior to the first road game of the season. Jackson and the rest of the offensive line will need to show up under the lights against Michigan State on September 28th.