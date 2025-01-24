Ohio State RB Being Criminally Underrated in NFL Draft Talk
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted a pair of lethal running backs this season, with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson playing a massive role in the team's national championship run.
Henderson just completed his senior campaign, so he is done in Columbus. Judkins had another year of eligibility, but he has opted to enter the NFL Draft.
Judkins is widely being viewed as the better running back prospect of the two, which definitely has a whole lot to do with what he accomplished at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio Sate after last year.
But with all of the hoopla surrounding Judkins, are we forgetting about Henderson?
On the surface, the numbers between the two star halfbacks were very similar. Judkins totaled 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Henderson finished with 1,016 yards and 10 scores. They were also both similarly productive as receivers out of the backfield.
However, when it comes to determining who was more efficient with their touches, it was definitely Henderson, who logged a robust 7.1 yards per carry (which led the Big Ten, by the way) to 5.5 yards per carry for Judkins.
A legitimate argument can be made that Henderson is the more explosive weapon, which was on full display throughout the College Football Playoff.
Our very own draft expert Evan Massey revealed his take on the two running backs following Judkins' declaration.
"With both Judkins and Henderson leaving Ohio State for the #NFL, I expect both to find success," Massey posted on X. "However, if I'm a team looking for a running back, I'd take Henderson between the two."
Massey then went on to explain that Henderson's ability as a playmaker is paramount.
"Henderson is more of a playmaker. His dual-threat ability is much more impressive and he averaged 1.6 YPC more than Judkins," Massey added. "In the NFL, being able to make plays BOTH on the ground and through the air are crucial in the backfield."
Still, you're typically not hearing Henderson's name mentioned among the best running backs in the draft class. But you are hearing Judkins' name peppered in there, with some claiming that he could even be a second-round draft pick in April.
Either we are overrating Judkins (which we probably aren't; the kid is terrific), or we are underrating Henderson (which is likely the case).
Henderson was particularly dominant over the Buckeyes' first couple of games in the CFP, racking up 174 rushing yards and four rushing scores against Tennessee and Oregon. He also posted a ridiculous 9.7 yards per attempt.
On top of that, Henderson punched in a backbreaking 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass at the end of the first half against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
"For teams looking for a do-it-all running back, Henderson should be their guy. He is the total package," Massey concluded. "Judkins will be a great power back, but he doesn't have the kind of potential as a three-down back that Henderson possesses. Again, both players are going to be good NFL players, but I'm taking Henderson over Judkins. I simply think that Henderson has more playmaking and impact potential."
Henderson definitely improved his draft stock over the last month, but we're still not seeing his name quite high enough in NFL mock drafts.
This is a weapon who tallied 6.4 yards per tote throughout his entire collegiate career, pacing the Big Ten in that category twice.
Underrate Henderson at your own peril.