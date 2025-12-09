Ohio State has critical change to consider before playoffs

As the Ohio State Buckeyes now shift their focus to the College Football Playoffs with a bye before waiting on the winner of the Miami-Texas A&M game, the team needs to prepare to make sure they have the best lineup for the postseason.

The Buckeyes are coming off a heartbreaking 13-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship game, which cost them a chance to win their first conference title in five years. Ohio State struggled offensively as they had an interception on the opening drive and a failed fourth down conversion late in the game, but one moment might have changed the outcome of the game if it had gone their way.

That moment came in the fourth quarter when Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding had a chance to tie the game with 2:48 to go in the fourth quarter. Fielding's 27-yard field goal ended up being no good, and Ohio State only had one more drive after that, but could not score.

The missed field goal was an incredible moment for Hoosiers fans, but a painful one for Buckeyes fans who thought the offense did enough to set their kicker up with an easy field goal. Now, some Ohio State fans are calling for a change.

Ohio State's only other option at kicker would be Ball State transfer Jackson Courville. This season, Courville has not attempted a field goal, but has hit all four extra points. Last year at Ball State, he made 11 of 13 field goals, including a long of 52 yards.

Fielding hasn't had a bad season at all as he has made 16 of 19 field goals with a long of 49 yards. He has also made all 54 of his extra point attempts.

This is a dilemma that Buckeyes fans were hoping would not be a problem, but it could be a season-defining decision. Does Ohio State stick with the guy that won the job originally in Fielding or roll with Courville for the postseason?

It would be a surprise to see Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day make a hasty decision like that right away, as Fielding has only missed three field goals on the season. The argument could be made that he missed the most critical kick of the season, though; they need someone who is more clutch.

Last season, Courville did hit a game-winning 52-yard field goal for Ball State, if that entices any Buckeyes fans to go with him instead.