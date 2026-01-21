10 Bold Predictions For Ohio State Football in 2026

The new college football season is over 200 days away. Therefore, it's never too early to predict how any team, much less the Ohio State Buckeyes, may look this fall.

Without further ado, let's get down to it with 10 predictions to track as the 2026 season gets closer.

1. Ohio State Will Beat Bryce Underwood, Michigan Again

For the second straight season, the Buckeyes will win the annual "The Game" matchup. Except this time, though, the stakes will be raised to 2023 levels of anarchy again. The Buckeyes will likely have one loss or be on the verge of missing the College Football Playoff, as they could enter the game with two losses (likely against the Texas Longhorns or Oregon Ducks).

Nonetheless, the Buckeyes will deliver when it counts, thanks to simply having more firepower alongside Ryan Day's experience, which outweighs the pressure Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham may be under in Year 1.

2. Ohio State Will Play For Big Ten Title Again

If there is any team that will be playing with a chip on its shoulder, it's the Buckeyes. They want to erase the bad taste of this past December, when they lost to the eventual national championship-winning Indiana Hoosiers, 13-10, in Indianapolis.

Although a rematch isn't a shoo-in, the Buckeyes' influx of talent returning makes them the smart pick to at least represent one-half of the league this December. Besides, if Ohio State reaches the title game, it will mark six years since Day last won a conference championship. The drought has to end soon.

3. Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith Are In Heisman Contention All Season

The two-headed monster returns this fall, as quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith embark on a revenge tour. In doing so, both are in need of some new hardware.

Sayin has been in the trenches and nearly won the Heisman, while Smith has not had his moment of New York glory yet. With him likely departing for the NFL in 2027, this may be Smith's last chance to accomplish a piece of college football immortality. Regardless of who wins, at least one will be in consideration all season.

4. Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin Will Dictate CFP Seeding

Get ready to book flights well before the rankings are revealed in December. This may be worthy of a rematch where the loser goes home.

5. Illinois Will Give Ohio State Fits

The rematch in Columbus may be considered an afterthought in late-Jaunary given how much talent Bret Bielema's team is losing this fall. But a constant theme in Bielema's soon-to-be six-year tenure in Champaign is sustained success, and Illinois was one of the few teams to score more than 10 points against an elite defense. We'll soon find out if this year's game is similar.

6. Whoever Loses The Ohio State-Oregon Gsme Will Be Out of CFP

Enough said – Dan Lanning and Day expect as close to perfection as possible.

7. Ohio State Will Beat Northwestern, Ball State, Kent State And Nebraska

These are the games the Buckeyes won't have to worry about.

8. The Iowa Hawkeyes Are Trap Game Waiting To Happen

Kinnick Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in college football and coach Kirk Ferentz always seems to have the secret formula when it comes to beating Ohio State. Expect a tough game that may come down to the final minutes.

9. Ohio State Will Have At Least One Shutout This Season

Because it wouldn't be a Buckeyes season without one.

10. A CFP Berth Is Standard, Not Expectation

Anything less is a failure.

For now, the offseason has officially started.