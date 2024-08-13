2025 Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Gets 5-Star Status
The 2025 recruiting class for the Ohio State Buckeyes just continues to look better and better on paper. Back at the beginning of July, Riley Pettijohn picked the Buckeyes over the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies and USC Trojans. This was a major recruiting victory for Ohio State to go down to Texas and get one of the best linebackers in the class.
On Tuesday, Pettijohn and the Buckeyes received some more good news. The 6'1", 215-pound linebacker has been upgraded from a four-star to a five-star prospect in On3's industry rankings. The industry ranking is a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting websites.
Not only is Pettijohn now considered a five-star, joining quarterback Tavien St. Clair and cornerbacks Na'eem Offord and Devin Sanchez, but he is now the No. 32 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker.
As a junior at McKinney High School, the talented linebacker tallied 125 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, three sacks, one interception and five pass breakups. Those may be some difficult numbers to top, but Pettijohn is getting ready for a potentially big senior season prior to joining the Buckeyes in 2025.
In the 2025 recruiting class, the Buckeyes currently have 24 commitments and 14 come on the defensive side of the ball. Five also happen to be in the secondary, meaning that Pettijohn should have some good support behind him when he is on the field in the future.
With Pettijohn now becoming the fourth five-star prospect in this class according to On3, the Buckeyes will hope to add a fifth on Saturday with No. 1 offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. He is set to announce his decision at 12:30 in the afternoon.