4-Star Guard Maintains Interest In Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the running for another guard in the 2025 recruiting class. Four-star Isaiah Denis cut his list down to 10 schools and the Buckeyes are one of two Big Ten schools to make the cut.
On3's Joe Tipton reported that the Buckeyes are joined by the Michigan Wolverines, North Carolina Tar Heels, Kansas Jayhawks, Miami Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Panthers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats in a battle for his commitment.
The 6'5" guard from North Carolina is scheduled to visit Ohio State on September 7th. He also has several other official visits set with Pittsburgh taking place on August 31st, Miami on September 14th, Michigan on September 21st and Tennessee on October 12th.
247 Sports has Denis listed as the No. 8 combo guard in the 2025 class, while On3 lists him as the No. 15 point guard.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are right in the heart of the recruiting competition for him according to the recruiting prediction machine on On3's website. The Tennessee Volunteers currently hold a 23.3 percent chance to land a commitment, while the Buckeyes sit in second at a 20.4 percent chance. Pittsburgh follows at 17.4 percent and Michigan is fourth with a 14.5 percent chance.
As a recruit, Denis is considered a three-level scorer with a lot of athleticism. His stock has been on the rise this summer, leading to in influx of Division 1 offers.
The Buckeyes certainly have numerous guards they are heavily recruiting in the 2025 class. Denis is another good one amongst that group of high-end talent. How many guards can Jake Diebler realistically add to the roster? Everyone will just have to wait and see.