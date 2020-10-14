SI.com
Corey Dennis on New Challenges of Recruiting Quarterbacks

Adam Prescott

Recruiting always sees its challenges, but ongoing circumstances surrounding the CoVID-19 pandemic has elevated various obstacles on both sides of the equation.

College coaches have endured logistical issues with the NCAA extending its dead period multiple times, and no position has become more difficult to evaluate than quarterback.

“It’s definitely a lot harder,” said Corey Dennis, Ohio State quarterbacks coach, when asked about the process. “At the quarterback position, you hope to see guys throw live, meet them, talk in person. We are trying to do the best we can and everyone is adapting to this new norm of zoom calls, assessing film, etc. It’s a challenge, but we are finding ways to figure it out.”

Scouts can only learn so much about a signal caller from basic skill workouts, on-air drills or even 7 on 7 formats. Ideally, you observe how a quarterback handles in-game situations against live competition, where they are forced to react/adapt given the down, distance, coverage, current score or time on the clock.

That aspect has certainly been modified right now given high schools across the country either not playing this fall, or playing a condensed schedule.

“Recruiting always changes,” Dennis explained. “We are not going to take a guy just because it’s a certain date and there is pressure to lock someone up. We will always do what’s best for Ohio State and our quarterback room.”

Steve-Angeli-Bergen-Catholic-2022
2022 prospect Steve Angeli

The Buckeyes are soon going to welcome 2021 commit Kyle McCord, who just began his senior year at St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia, Pa.

Ohio State does not currently have any QB’s secured in the 2022 cycle, but has offered Maalik Murphy (Gardena, Calif.) and Steve Angeli (Oradell, NJ). A scholarship has also been extended to 2023 prospect Malachi Nelson in Los Alamitos, Calif.

Dennis and company will continue evaluating and offering more prospects as the recruiting cycle presses forward, looking to always enhance the quarterback room. For now, in what has already been a unique 2020 season, that group features Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields and a pair of talented true freshmen in C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III.

