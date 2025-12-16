Here's why Chris Henry Jr. will be the most impactful recruit of the Buckeyes class

Now that the drama has settled on Chris Henry Jr.'s commitment to Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day, fans can begin to imagine what the five-star recruit will look like in Day's electric offense.

At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Henry Jr. will be one of the most explosive players in college football which is simply a scary sight to behold. Henry Jr. is just one cog in a massive machine that is Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class. Linebacker Sincere Johnson, corner Jay Timmons, and offensive lineman Sam Greer were all four-star recruits that complimented Henry Jr.'s commitment to the Buckeyes.

Those four names were just four of 16 four-star recruits in the 2026 class. In a class loaded with elite high school talent, Chris Henry Jr. is set to make the most impact for the Buckeyes when it's all said and done.

Cincere Johnson, Glenville defensive end, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Henry Jr. is No. 7

Chris Henry Jr. is the No. 7 overall recruit in SC Next's Top 300. Whether it's in his freshman or sophomore season at Ohio State, Henry is expected to affect winning for the Buckeyes early in his career.

"Henry will naturally draw early comparisons to Buckeyes star Jeremiah Smith. But even if he doesn't match the overwhelming production Smith delivered as a freshman in 2024, Henry will certainly have a chance to carve a significant role in Ohio State's passing game in 2026 with Carnell Tate probably headed to the NFL..." ESPN Analysts

Sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith isn't eligible for the NFL Draft until after the 2026 season. Receiver Brandon Inniss is set to return to the Buckeyes for his senior season. Receiver Carnell Tate is likely headed for the NFL Draft after this season. Henry is already a nightmare to deal with as a standalone threat. However, joining a wide receiver group that already demands so much attention, gravity, and intense scheming will do wonders for the young five-star out of Mater Dei High School in California.

Henry also has a Heisman finalist throwing him the football. Julian Sayin will be Henry's quarterback for at least next season as Sayin is also not eligible for the NFL Draft until after the 2026 season. Henry is in the best position to make the most impact for his team quickly.

What makes Chris Henry Jr. special

Besides being the No. 1 wide receiver in his class, Henry is a physical outlier for his position group. Henry is the son of late 6-foot-4 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry Sr. Henry's explosiveness for his size opens up an entirely new element of an offense.

"At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, he blends a unique build with downfield speed and an impressive catch radius, which he flashed across a record-setting sophomore season at Ohio's Withrow High School as a sophomore in 2023. Injuries hampered Henry's junior and senior seasons after he transferred to California powerhouse Mater Dei." ESPN Analysts

Henry Jr. follows a lineage of great wide receivers to cross through Columbus in recent history. Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, and Michael Thomas are just a few of the names to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft within the past 15 years.