Every Friday, we help preview what current Ohio State Football commits are doing in their prep careers.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) released its playoff brackets Thursday. You can click here to see where Ohio State commits and their schools will be playing when the playoffs start on October 9.

This week, SI All-American candidate Denzel Burke launches his senior year at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burke is a heralded "athlete" projected as a defensive back in college, and one of the top players in Arizona. He was named a team captain on Sept. 18

A fellow 2021 commit, defensive lineman Mike Hall, suffered a broken hand a few weeks ago but tweeted that he's back this week to play Streetsboro's final regular-season game.

A pair of 2022 commits, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola from Lakota West, are scheduled to be back after last week's game was unfortunately cancelled due to CoVID-19 precautions.

Here is your schedule for Friday, Oct. 2!

Player (Class) School Opponent Last Week WR Jayden Ballard (2021) Massillon Washington (3-1) Canton McKinley (4-1) W 21-14 vs. St. Ignatius, 2 recp, 16 yrds ATH Denzel Burke (2021) Saguaro (0-0) at Chaparral (0-0) LB Reid Carrico (2021) Ironton (5-0) South Point (0-5) W 58-10 at Chesapeake, 3 TDs OL Ben Christman (2021) Revere (3-1) at Maple Heights (3-2) W 21-0 at Westlake S Jantzen Dunn (2021) South Warren (2-0) at Bowling Green (2-0) W 36-0 vs. Glascow DL Mike Hall (2021) Streetsboro (5-0) at Norton (1-4) W 63-14 vs. Ravenna OL Donovan Jackson (2021) Episcopal (Texas) (1-1) at Angleton (1-0) W 27-12 vs. Legacy Academy DB Jaylen Johnson (2021) Cincinnati La Salle (3-2) Archbishop Moeller (1-4) L 37-28 at Indianapolis Cathedral S Andre Turrentine (2021) Ensworth (0-3) at Father Ryan (1-2) L 31-21 vs. Montgomery Bell CB Jyaire Brown (2022) Lakota West (4-0) West Mason (4-1) Cancelled vs. Oak Harbor TE Bennett Christian (2022) Allatoona (Ga.) (4-0) BYE W 38-0 at South Cobb ATH C.J. Hicks (2022) Archbishop Alter (3-2) Chaminade Julienne (2-3) W 28-7 at Archbishop Nicholas ATH Dasan McCullough (2022) Blue Valley North (Kan.) (1-1) BYE L 28-21 at Blue Valley LB Gabe Powers (2022) Marysville (4-1) Olentangy (4-1) W 28-0 at Olentangy Berlin OL Tegra Tshabola (2022) Lakota West (4-0) West Mason (4-1) Cancelled vs. Oak Harbor

Our own Adam Prescott will be on site covering Jaylen Johnson in Cincinnati La Salle's regular-season finale against Archbishop Moeller.

