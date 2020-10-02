SI.com
Friday Night Fix: Mike Hall Returns in Final OHSAA Week, Denzel Burke Launches Season Out West

Jake Hromada

Every Friday, we help preview what current Ohio State Football commits are doing in their prep careers. If you missed last Friday's results, you can read who stood out HERE.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) released its playoff brackets Thursday. You can click here to see where Ohio State commits and their schools will be playing when the playoffs start on October 9.

This week, SI All-American candidate Denzel Burke launches his senior year at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burke is a heralded "athlete" projected as a defensive back in college, and one of the top players in Arizona. He was named a team captain on Sept. 18

A fellow 2021 commit, defensive lineman Mike Hall, suffered a broken hand a few weeks ago but tweeted that he's back this week to play Streetsboro's final regular-season game.

A pair of 2022 commits, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola from Lakota West, are scheduled to be back after last week's game was unfortunately cancelled due to CoVID-19 precautions. 

Here is your schedule for Friday, Oct. 2!

Player (Class)
School
Opponent
Last Week

WR Jayden Ballard (2021)

Massillon Washington (3-1)

Canton McKinley (4-1)

W 21-14 vs. St. Ignatius, 2 recp, 16 yrds

ATH Denzel Burke (2021)

Saguaro (0-0)

at Chaparral (0-0)

LB Reid Carrico (2021)

Ironton (5-0)

South Point (0-5)

W 58-10 at Chesapeake, 3 TDs

OL Ben Christman (2021)

Revere (3-1)

at Maple Heights (3-2)

W 21-0 at Westlake

S Jantzen Dunn (2021)

South Warren (2-0)

at Bowling Green (2-0)

W 36-0 vs. Glascow

DL Mike Hall (2021)

Streetsboro (5-0)

at Norton (1-4)

W 63-14 vs. Ravenna

OL Donovan Jackson (2021)

Episcopal (Texas) (1-1)

at Angleton (1-0)

W 27-12 vs. Legacy Academy

DB Jaylen Johnson (2021)

Cincinnati La Salle (3-2)

Archbishop Moeller (1-4)

L 37-28 at Indianapolis Cathedral

S Andre Turrentine (2021)

Ensworth (0-3)

at Father Ryan (1-2)

L 31-21 vs. Montgomery Bell

CB Jyaire Brown (2022)

Lakota West (4-0)

West Mason (4-1)

Cancelled vs. Oak Harbor

TE Bennett Christian (2022)

Allatoona (Ga.) (4-0)

BYE

W 38-0 at South Cobb

ATH C.J. Hicks (2022)

Archbishop Alter (3-2)

Chaminade Julienne (2-3)

W 28-7 at Archbishop Nicholas

ATH Dasan McCullough (2022)

Blue Valley North (Kan.) (1-1)

BYE

L 28-21 at Blue Valley

LB Gabe Powers (2022)

Marysville (4-1)

Olentangy (4-1)

W 28-0 at Olentangy Berlin

OL Tegra Tshabola (2022)

Lakota West (4-0)

West Mason (4-1)

Cancelled vs. Oak Harbor

Our own Adam Prescott will be on site covering Jaylen Johnson in Cincinnati La Salle's regular-season finale against Archbishop Moeller. 

Stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

