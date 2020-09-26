Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

See below for some notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Class of 2021:

Future linebacker Reid Carrico and the Ironton Tigers scorched another opponent, Chesapeake, by a final score of 58-10. Carrico, also playing running back, had touchdown runs of 51, 59, and 79 yards. Ironton has outscored opponents 275-26 this year and will almost certainly be the No. 1 seed in Division V, Region 19 when coaches vote next week.

Jayden Ballard and his Massillon Washington Tigers overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to secure a huge win over Cleveland St. Ignatius, 21-14. Ballard was quiet most of the night (two catches, 16 yards) but scored the two-point conversation that tied the game at 14-14 with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

St. Ignatius was Cleveland.com's No. 8 ranked team in Northeast Ohio, while Massillon wasn't ranked. Ballard and Massillon now sit 4-1 on the year and can set themselves up for a home game in Division II, Region 7.

Jaylen Johnson and Cincinnati La Salle traveled over to Indianapolis to play Cathedral, a powerhouse flirting with the national Power 25 rankings. La Salle dropped the slugfest, 37-28, while Cathedral head coach Bill Peebles commented afterward that Johnson is a "big-time player."

Donovan Jackson helped pave the wave up front as Episcopal got themselves into the win column, defeating Legacy Sports Science 28-14 on a cold and wet evening in Texas.

Class of 2022:

Gabe Powers and Marysville dominated Olentangy Berlin, 28-0. The future Buckeye linebacker spearheaded the shutout with an interception and forced fumble.

Additional Notes:

Streetsboro's Mike Hall (broken hand) and South Warren's Jantzen Dunn (quad strain) did not play as they continue working back from injuries. Both of their teams still won handily, as Streetsboro blasted Ravenna 63-14 and South Warren, returning to action after last week's game was cancelled due to CoVID, posted a 36-0 shutout.

Undefeated Lakota West (featuring Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola) unfortunately had to cancel their game after some apparent CoVID cases with opponent Cincinnati Oak Hills. The Firebirds are 4-0.

