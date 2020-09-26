SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

Jake Hromada

See below for some notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Class of 2021:

Future linebacker Reid Carrico and the Ironton Tigers scorched another opponent, Chesapeake, by a final score of 58-10. Carrico, also playing running back, had touchdown runs of 51, 59, and 79 yards. Ironton has outscored opponents 275-26 this year and will almost certainly be the No. 1 seed in Division V, Region 19 when coaches vote next week.

Reid Carrico

Jayden Ballard and his Massillon Washington Tigers overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to secure a huge win over Cleveland St. Ignatius, 21-14. Ballard was quiet most of the night (two catches, 16 yards) but scored the two-point conversation that tied the game at 14-14 with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

St. Ignatius was Cleveland.com's No. 8 ranked team in Northeast Ohio, while Massillon wasn't ranked. Ballard and Massillon now sit 4-1 on the year and can set themselves up for a home game in Division II, Region 7.

Jaylen Johnson and Cincinnati La Salle traveled over to Indianapolis to play Cathedral, a powerhouse flirting with the national Power 25 rankings. La Salle dropped the slugfest, 37-28, while Cathedral head coach Bill Peebles commented afterward that Johnson is a "big-time player."

Donovan Jackson helped pave the wave up front as Episcopal got themselves into the win column, defeating Legacy Sports Science 28-14 on a cold and wet evening in Texas.

Class of 2022:

Gabe Powers and Marysville dominated Olentangy Berlin, 28-0. The future Buckeye linebacker spearheaded the shutout with an interception and forced fumble.

Additional Notes:

Streetsboro's Mike Hall (broken hand) and South Warren's Jantzen Dunn (quad strain) did not play as they continue working back from injuries. Both of their teams still won handily, as Streetsboro blasted Ravenna 63-14 and South Warren, returning to action after last week's game was cancelled due to CoVID, posted a 36-0 shutout.

Undefeated Lakota West (featuring Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola) unfortunately had to cancel their game after some apparent CoVID cases with opponent Cincinnati Oak Hills. The Firebirds are 4-0.

Stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Anthony Gonzalez Co-Sponsors NIL Bill

The former-Buckeye-turned-congressman has been working on this issue for quite awhile and now there is bipartisan legislation in front of Congress to consider.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Announces November Start for Football

The Pac-12 becomes the last Power 5 league to return during the pandemic. Plus updates on Justin Fields and Tennessee football. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Master Teague III, Trey Sermon Primed for Early 50-50 Split in Backfield

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson says returning Buckeye and Oklahoma transfer likely to share snaps and carries in beginning.

Adam Prescott

MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

League will play a six-game schedule beginning in early November.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Chooses Vegan Diet as He Refines His Craft

The Ohio State quarterback continues to impress all those around him as he strives for the highest goals in college football. Read more about his latest dietary change.

Brendan Gulick

Kevin Wilson Thinks His Offense Could Have Incredibly Special Season

Ohio State's offensive coordinator spoke knows the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do to get back into a rhythm with pads on, but there is no ceiling for their potential.

Brendan Gulick

Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert, Jake Hausmann Lead Buckeye Tight Ends into 2020 Season

Taking a look at the trio of veterans atop the depth chart for Ohio State.

Adam Prescott

How Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann's Pay Cuts Stack Up vs. Big Ten Coaches

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and basketball coach Chris Holtmann are taking five percent pay cuts, which is substantially less than many of their counterparts.

Tyler Stephen

by

TommyStanzi29

Where Ohio State Commits are Playing on Sept. 25

Check out the full slate of names, schedules, times and opponents for future Buckeyes.

Jake Hromada