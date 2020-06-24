Four-star 2021 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger (Clarkston, Mich.) decided to play his college football down south Wednesday afternoon, announcing his commitment to LSU ahead of three Big Ten schools.

Dellinger, a tackle standing 6-6 and roughly 275 pounds, opted for Ed Orgeron’s defending national champion Tigers ahead of Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. He is rated the No. 79 player nationally by 247Sports and is a top-12 player at his position.

LSU and Michigan were largely considered to be the favorites for Dellinger, who now gives LSU 12 hard commits in the 2021 class. His choice helps keep the Tigers among the top-10 schools within the 247Sports Team Rankings.

Ohio State was the first camp that Dellinger attended and, while OSU has already secured a pair of offensive line prospects in five-star guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and four-star tackle Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio), the Buckeyes were still in the running here.

“Coach (Ryan) Day is kind of the most normal coach there is,” Dellinger said during his nearly seven-minute long commitment video, which can be seen below. “When you talk to him, it’s like speaking with your dad or a family member.”

“He is an extremely personable guy,” Dellinger’s mother, Stephanie, added about Ryan Day. “He had a lot of conversations with Garrett and spoke to him about more than just football.”

Ohio State, also welcoming six offensive lineman this coming fall in the class of 2020, would still like to beef up its 2021 group alongside Jackson and Christman...

The Buckeyes are right there atop the mix with four-star guards Jager Burton (Lexington, Ky.), and Rocco Spindler, a teammate of Dellinger’s at Clarkston. OSU seems to have had better traction thus far with Burton, rated No. 61 nationally on the latest Top247 composite list.

Ohio State currently features the nation’s top 2021 recruiting class, holding 19 commitments and the possibility of adding more in the coming months. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!