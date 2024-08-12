Georgia Tech Stings Ohio State, 3 Other Schools To Land 5-Star Lineman
Josh Petty is sticking close to home. The 6'5", 265-pound interior offensive lineman from Roswell, Georgia has officially committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The five-star prospect chose the Yellow Jackets over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers and Stanford Cardinal.
This is a major recruiting win for the ACC school because Petty now becomes the second-highest rated recruit to ever choose Georgia Tech. Former NFL and Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson was the last five-star recruit to sign with Georgia Tech. He of course was also the highest-rated prospect to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Petty is currently ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle by 247 Sports and as the No. 5 interior offensive lineman by On3.
Back in July, Florida State appeared to be in a good spot, yet Georgia Tech was always right in the mix. As the commitment date for Petty approached, the Ohio State Buckeyes were reportedly making a push for the five-star prospect. In the past week, both Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons of On3 put in predictions for the Yellow Jackets. This was a telling sign that the Buckeyes were ultimately going to fall short.
Now that Petty has chosen Georgia Tech and will only be moving about 30 minutes away to campus, the Buckeyes can turn their focus towards David Sanders Jr. The No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2025 class is scheduled to announce his commitment on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET. Sanders will be choosing between Ohio State, Tennessee, Nebraska and Georgia.
Sanders would be an important get for the future of Ohio State's offensive line. Ohio State fans can now wait and see if Justin Frye can pull off a major recruiting win very soon.