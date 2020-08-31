Jack Sawyer Discusses Current Preparation and Outlook for Ohio State

Ohio State’s top 2021 football commit may not be playing his high school season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t aggressively gearing up for a college arrival.

Central Ohio standout Jack Sawyer, ranked No. 3 on Sports Illustrated’s Preseason SI99 through SI All-American, recently opted out of his senior season at nearby Pickerington North. The star defensive end will be enrolling early for the Buckeyes in January.

Sawyer was not in attendance for Pickerington North’s nationally-televised season opener against Pickerington Central on Sunday afternoon, but did join the ESPN broadcast remotely late in the second quarter.

“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Sawyer said during the phone interview, when asked about not playing his senior season. “Anyone who knows me knows I’m a big competitor and I would love to be out there on the field, with my brothers, for one last go-around. But I think this is the best decision for my future.”

So, what is Sawyer doing nowadays to continue his development?

“I’m working out five times a week, doing a lot of cardio and trying to stay in shape for a football season,” he said. “Strictly eating five or six meals a day, trying to eat as clean as possible with a lot of vegetables and variety of fruits too. It’s definitely been a complete diet makeover.”

Sawyer, who also played offense on the gridiron as well as basketball for Pickerington North, is one of the highest-rated commits in program history for Ohio State. He is from the same high school as former Buckeye Pat Elflein, now with the Minnesota Vikings, and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, currently with the Denver Broncos.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Sawyer is certainly motivated to validate the hype once he officially arrives to Ohio State, as many fans have naturally started comparing him to the Bosa brothers. Sawyer remains focused on self-progression and improvement at the moment.

“Whatever I earn is how much I’m going to play,” he said. “I’m just trying to get myself as ready as possible so, when I walk in, they look at me as a guy that can step in right away. I’m just trying to work my ass off as hard as possible, so I can get in there and make an impact immediately.”

Sawyer mentioned that he’s had a lot of communication with fellow Buckeye commits in the 2021 class, talking every day in a group chat, and was also asked about the chances of him possibly suiting up for Pickerington North again…

“That’s a tough question… I don’t know,” Sawyer said. “If that was to come out, I definitely would be up for a conversation. I guess you would kind of look at all options.”

Given the ongoing saga and dynamics with a Big Ten football season, and recent reports suggesting that playing sometime this fall could still be in the works, there is no telling how early enrollees might be impacted. If Ohio State were to begin around Thanksgiving, then Sawyer and his incoming classmates would obviously not be around/eligible yet.

One thing is for sure. There will certainly be a strong sense of anticipation, expectations and excitement whenever Sawyer does finally put on the Scarlet and Gray colors.

