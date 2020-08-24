SI All-American: Ten Ohio State Commits Make Preseason SI99 List

After compiling several months of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American officially put pen to paper throughout the last month and assembled its own positional lists. Those efforts have now led to the Preseason SI99, ranking the top 99 college football prospects (regardless of position) in the recruiting class of 2021.



As evident by its No. 1 overall class throughout recent months, it should be little surprise that Ohio State leads the way with a staggering 10 prospects making the SI99 cut. Alabama currently ranks second with eight commits on the list.

See below for the entire group of future Buckeyes, along with a hyperlink (on the position) to their SIAA player page.

3. Jack Sawyer

6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Defensive End

Pickerington, Ohio

8. TreVeyon Henderson

5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Running Back

Hopewell, Va.

31. Donovan Jackson

6-foot-4, 308 pounds

Offensive Lineman

Bellaire, Texas

39. Marvin Harrison Jr.

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Wide Receiver

Philadelphia, Pa.

52. Evan Pryor

5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Running Back

Cornelius, N.C.

53. Jordan Hancock

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Cornerback

Suwanee, Ga.

57. Kyle McCord

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Quarterback

Philadelphia, Pa.

62. Reid Carrico

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Linebacker

Ironton, Ohio

78. Mike Hall

6-foot-3, 275 pounds

Defensive Tackle

Streetsboro, Ohio

79. Jakailin Johnson

6-foot, 168 pounds

Cornerback

Creve Coeur (Mo.)

SI All-American candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 official finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

