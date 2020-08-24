SI.com
SI All-American: Ten Ohio State Commits Make Preseason SI99 List

Adam Prescott

After compiling several months of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American officially put pen to paper throughout the last month and assembled its own positional lists. Those efforts have now led to the Preseason SI99, ranking the top 99 college football prospects (regardless of position) in the recruiting class of 2021.

As evident by its No. 1 overall class throughout recent months, it should be little surprise that Ohio State leads the way with a staggering 10 prospects making the SI99 cut. Alabama currently ranks second with eight commits on the list.

See below for the entire group of future Buckeyes, along with a hyperlink (on the position) to their SIAA player page.

3. Jack Sawyer

6-foot-5, 230 pounds
Defensive End
Pickerington, Ohio

Jack_Sawyer

8. TreVeyon Henderson

5-foot-10, 185 pounds
Running Back
Hopewell, Va.

TreVeyon_Henderson

31. Donovan Jackson

6-foot-4, 308 pounds
Offensive Lineman
Bellaire, Texas

Donovan_Jackson

39. Marvin Harrison Jr.

6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Wide Receiver
Philadelphia, Pa.

Marvin_HarrisonJr

52. Evan Pryor

5-foot-11, 190 pounds
Running Back
Cornelius, N.C.

Evan_Pryor

53. Jordan Hancock

6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Cornerback
Suwanee, Ga.

Jordan_Hancock

57. Kyle McCord

6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Quarterback
Philadelphia, Pa.

Kyle_McCord

62. Reid Carrico

6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Linebacker
Ironton, Ohio

Reid_Carrico

78. Mike Hall

6-foot-3, 275 pounds
Defensive Tackle
Streetsboro, Ohio

Mike_Hall

79. Jakailin Johnson

6-foot, 168 pounds
Cornerback
Creve Coeur (Mo.)

Jakailin_Johnson

SI All-American candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 official finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

