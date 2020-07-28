Top Ohio basketball prospect in the 2022 class, Chris Livingston, is reportedly switching high schools again and returning to Akron Buchtel for his junior season. This news was first reported by Michael Beaven of the local Beacon Journal.

Widely regarded as a top-five national prospect, Livingston and his twin brother (Cordell) helped lead Akron Buchtel to the OHSAA Division II Final Four as freshmen. The now 6-foot-7 shooting guard was a first team All-Ohio selection averaging nearly 24 points per game.

The brotherly duo then transferred to Western Reserve Academy in nearby Hudson as sophomores, with the team finishing just under .500 against a variety of opponents. Western Reserve is not affiliated with the OHSAA and, subsequently, played more contests against top national competition.

Both Chris and Cordell are now heading back to play at Buchtel, the school district in which they live, for their junior seasons. The twins will re-enroll at NIHF STEM (Akron public school) but compete for the Griffins.

“It is a comfortable feeling to return,” Chris Livingston told Beaven. “We are used to the culture at both schools. There is not really a big transition. I think everything is going to work out.”

In addition to Ohio State, Chris has scholarship offers from the likes of Memphis, Louisville, Florida, South Carolina and others. Cordell, a 6-foot-1 guard, has been offered by Detroit Mercy and Tennessee State.

While Chris Livingston would be a massive get for any Division I college, it could also be very likely that he becomes one of the prized recruits to entertain/accept a lucrative one-year contract through the NBA G-League Professional Path.

Livingston has also earned MVP honors at the FIBA U-16 Tournament for Team USA in Brazil, where he guided the squad to a gold medal. Outside of LeBron James, the only other recent top-rive recruits within the state who compare (in terms of ranking) are B.J. Mullens and Jared Sullinger.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!