SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Recruiting: Luther Burden Includes Ohio State in Top 5

Adam Prescott

Ohio State made another cut for class of 2022 standout wide receiver Luther Burden (St. Louis, Mo./Cardinal Ritter Prep) on Friday evening, as the elite prospect included the Buckeyes on his top-five list.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound aerial threat announced Ohio State alongside fellow contenders Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and nearby Missouri, as the campus is just two hours away.

Fellow Big Ten schools Illinois and Penn State were among the schools not advancing from Burden’s top-12 list that he posted a few weeks ago. He holds more than 40 offers total.

Burden is widely regarded as a top-25 player nationally regardless of position, and easily one of the top receivers for the 2022 cycle. OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has obviously taken the lead once again on pursuing Burden.

The Buckeyes recently welcomed four heralded wide receivers in the 2020 class, as the quartet of incoming freshmen includes Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr.

Ohio State also has a pair of WR targets secured for 2021 with Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio). Harrison is ranked as the No. 4 overall wideout in the class by SI All-American and recently settled 39th on the Preseason SI99 list.

Ohio State currently has six commits locked up for 2022, although no wide receivers at the moment. Bennett Christian, a tight end from Georgia, began September by committing to OSU.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 2

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Has Maintained Steady Preparation Despite Uncertain Times

Star quarterback talks remaining sharp over this past month despite all of the unknown. Read more on how he's progressed.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Gives Ohio State Easy Path to Title Game

Ohio State's chances to win a fourth consecutive Big Ten title seem very high, while it appears their first opponent was not planned by accident.

Brendan Gulick

Report: Tate Martell Walks Out on Miami Hurricanes

The former Buckeye has struggled to get on the field consistently throughout his collegiate career.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Recruiting Update: Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jayden Ballard

Ballard and Massillon Washington pull away to defeat Benedictine, 28-10, Friday evening at home.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football Schedule Analysis: Ranking the Opponents

There are several games on the schedule that Ohio State should cruise through, but which ones could trip up the Buckeyes? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day: Wyatt Davis Back at Practice, Shaun Wade Coming Soon

Day said Friday's practice was the best practice he's been around in over a decade. Read more about what he had to say to about Justin Fields and the schedule.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Schedule Released

The Buckeyes open the 2020 season with Nebraska at home on October 24. Read more to see what the rest of the schedule looks like, including when they play THE GAME.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields: 'I Learned a Lot These Past Few Months'

Quarterback and Heisman candidate speaks about the last month of challenges and emotions. Read more.

Adam Prescott

by

Rshowers