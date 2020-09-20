Recruiting: Luther Burden Includes Ohio State in Top 5

Ohio State made another cut for class of 2022 standout wide receiver Luther Burden (St. Louis, Mo./Cardinal Ritter Prep) on Friday evening, as the elite prospect included the Buckeyes on his top-five list.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound aerial threat announced Ohio State alongside fellow contenders Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and nearby Missouri, as the campus is just two hours away.

Fellow Big Ten schools Illinois and Penn State were among the schools not advancing from Burden’s top-12 list that he posted a few weeks ago. He holds more than 40 offers total.

Burden is widely regarded as a top-25 player nationally regardless of position, and easily one of the top receivers for the 2022 cycle. OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has obviously taken the lead once again on pursuing Burden.

The Buckeyes recently welcomed four heralded wide receivers in the 2020 class, as the quartet of incoming freshmen includes Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr.

Ohio State also has a pair of WR targets secured for 2021 with Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio). Harrison is ranked as the No. 4 overall wideout in the class by SI All-American and recently settled 39th on the Preseason SI99 list.

Ohio State currently has six commits locked up for 2022, although no wide receivers at the moment. Bennett Christian, a tight end from Georgia, began September by committing to OSU.

