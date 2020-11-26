Justice Sueing Shines in Ohio State Debut

After sitting out last year, the Cal-transfer took the floor and made an immediate impact for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With only two starters returning from last year's 21-10 team (albeit very good players in Kyle Young and C.J. Walker), the Buckeyes came into 2020-21 with extremely high hopes for Cal-transfer Justice Sueing.

I think it's fair to consider his Buckeye-debut an overwhelming success.

Sueing sat out last season because of the NCAA transfer rules, but his decision to come to Columbus finally paid off in the form of a great performance. He finished his first game as a Buckeye with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, plus he grabbed eight rebounds and picked up three steals.

"It's great to be out here with my guys," Sueing said after the game. "It's been a long time this year and with sitting out. I'm just really excited to be out here playing with them and I can't wait to see what we can do this year."

Sueing was a big part of setting the tone early in Wednesday's game, helping the Buckeyes race out ahead of Illinois State, 22-0 over the first seven minutes. Sueing was asked postgame if seeing shots go down on the offensive end of the floor can help the team lock in defensively.

"For sure. When you see some shots go in, I feel like our team really gels in and is able to feed off of that," Sueing said.

"I think it sets a good tone to show how good we can be," Sueing said. "I feel like we’re just scratching the surface with this one."

