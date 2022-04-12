The Buckeyes remain in the running for the top-rated player in the state.

Cincinnati Taft four-star guard Rayvon Griffith included Ohio State in his top five earlier this week alongside Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas and UCLA.

The 6-foot-7 and 180-pound Griffith is considered the 10th-best shooting guard and No. 46 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he averaged 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the Senators to the Division III state championship this season.

That followed a stellar sophomore year in which Griffith averaged 23.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game before Taft fell on a buzzer-beater in the state semifinals. He was named first-team All-Ohio at the conclusion of both seasons.

Griffith was actually the first prospect his recruiting class to land an offer from the Buckeyes, with former assistant Ryan Pedon serving as his lead recruiter. New assistant Jack Owens has quickly stepped into that role, though, as he attended a recent AAU event in Indianapolis where Griffith was playing.

If Griffith eventually commits to Ohio State, he would become the third member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, joining Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star combo guard George Washington III and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial three-star center Austin Parks.

The staff is only expected to take three players this cycle, though that could certainly change with the transfer portal playing such a significant role in roster management. Other in-state names to keep in mind for that spot include Columbus Africentric four-star small forward Dailyn Swain; Pickerington Central three-star small forward Devin Royal; and Huber Heights Wayne three-star combo guard Lawrent Rice.

Griffith, who was last on campus for unofficial visit in September, plans to take official visits with all five schools before making his college decision.

