Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Recruit Lands Major Update
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a loaded Class of 2027, led by Jamier Brown. Brown has widely been considered one of the best receivers in the class, and he's often labeled as the best available. 247Sports has him as the best receiver in the class and the best player from Ohio.
Playing at Wayne High School in Dayton, OH, about an hour and a half from Columbus, Brown was a lock for the Buckeyes given their ability to recruit in-state talent. However, quite a bit can change in a year, and updated rankings will often come out on top talent. With the consistent flipping of recruits, the Buckeyes should be consistently in contact with the 5-foot-11 star.
Rivals dropped their most recent update. They have him as a four-star talent and the No. 9-ranked recruit in the class. The next receiver after Brown by 247Sports ranking is Monshun Sales, sitting No. 11 nationally and playing in Indianapolis.
That said, here's Rivals release, naming Brown the No. 9 player in the class.
The Buckeyes already have Brown and Brady Edmunds locked up. Edmunds is the No. 11-ranked quarterback and No. 11-ranked player in the state of California. Having grown up a Buckeyes fan, Edmunds knew all along that he wanted to be in Columbus as well.
As for Brown, here's what Hudson Standish, a 247Sports National Analyst, had to say on his potential.
"Certified burner who works both inside and outside the numbers for Dayton-area power program Wayne High School. 10.53 100m and 21.37 200m verified personal bests stack up favorably with prospects multiple cycles older than him and led all freshman track athletes with a 6.75 in the 60m dash. Elite speed clearly translates with the ability to take first-level targets to the house, stretch the field vertically, and create explosive plays in the return game," Standish wrote.
He also was compared to Ted Ginn Jr., a former Buckeyes star.