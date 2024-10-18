Ohio State In Contention For Former 5-Star Georgia QB Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are no stranger to landing commitments from five-star quarterbacks in recent times. Ryan Day's program not only snagged Julian Sayin from Alabama out of the transfer portal at the start of 2024 but the Buckeyes hold a commitment from Bellefontaine's Tavien St. Clair in the 2025 class.
Now, there is a legitimate shot to secure a commitment from another five-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
Jared Curtis is a 6'3", 225-pound quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee. The five-star quarterback and No. 3 player at his position in 2026 according to 247 Sports and On3 was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
On Thursday, it was announced that Curtis decided to decommit from the Bulldogs. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, six schools have stood out to Curtis in recent times. The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of those six.
Ohio State is joined by the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks and fellow Big Ten schools the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.
Although 2026 is still a little way down the road and a lot can change over time, the Buckeyes are actually the favorite to land Curtis according to On3's recruiting prediction machine (52.8 percent chance).
So far in his junior season with Nashville Christian, Curtis has completed 106 passes on 156 attempts. That has resulted in 1,624 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
According to MaxPreps, Curtis has thrown for an impressive 6,459 yards and 70 touchdowns in less than three seasons.
If the Buckeyes can end up landing Curtis, they would be getting a quarterback who has torn up the high school level since his freshman year.