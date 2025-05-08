Ohio State Buckeyes Make Intriguing Quarterback Offer On Thursday
When a recruit is not ranked by any of the recruiting outlets but then receives a big-time offer from a school like Ohio State, there are a few things that could have happened.
The first option is that someone has been sleeping on the job at one of the major recruiting sites, but that's normally not the case in the college football recruiting world. Recruiting sites have been making money because of inside scoops for years now.
The more likely option is that a player popped off big-time at a camp somewhere, and they've found themselves going from a relatively unknown high school prospect to on the radar in a big way. That, or an area scout somewhere found a diamond in the rough that everybody is just now finding out about.
There's one more option, though, and that's when a very young high school player starts making a name for himself well before his class is due up for the spotlight. That seems to be the case for Treyvone Towns Jr., an unranked quarterback recruit out of Westlake Village, California (Oaks Christian High School). The 2028 quarterback has found himself on the radar of the Ohio State Buckeyes, alongside a few other schools.
He announced on Thursday that he received a major offer from none other than Ryan Day and OSU.
Who is Towns Jr. exactly? Well, it's worth noting that 247Sports, On3 or Rivals don't have a ranking on him just yet, but that's not surprising because he's just wrapping up his freshman year of high school. That's sure to change now that he has the OSU offer, but the Buckeyes aren't the only program that has offered him.
In fact, he's picked up offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Washington, Texas Tech, Oregon State, Kentucky, Penn State and Purdue in the past year.
He's a 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback, and again, he's just finishing up his freshman year. If his size as a freshman and his growing offer sheet are any indication, he'll end up being one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class, without a doubt.
Day and the Buckeyes are smart to get in on his recruitment process early.