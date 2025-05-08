Ohio State Buckeyes Make Intriguing Quarterback Offer On Thursday

I am Blessed and truly honored to receive an offer from THEE Ohio State University! 🅾️-H🌰@CoachFess @oclionsfootball @CoachDanny10 @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo @CoachKeanu @RyanMayhew_ @BoominBuckeyes @ryandaytime @TomLoy247 @PrepRedzoneNext pic.twitter.com/9d6v6VWBiy