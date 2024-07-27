Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Top Recruit To Auburn Tigers In Rare Miss
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been constantly winning when it comes to recruiting, putting together what is widely considered the best recruiting class in the country for 2025.
However, you can't win them all.
Ohio State found that out the hard way on Saturday, when four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle spurned the Buckeyes in favor of the Auburn Tigers, via Auburn Undercover.
Toodle will be representing the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender had offers from 31 schools, including Big Ten powerhouses like Ohio State, Michigan and new arrival Oregon.
But, Toodle opted to commit to Auburn.
Considering that Toodle is an Alabama native, his decision to choose the Tigers over the Buckeyes should not come as too much of a surprise.
"I definitely had an idea because I've been up here like four times," Toodle said. "It's the best decision I've ever made."
Toodle is ranked the sixth-best linebacker from Alabama, per 247 Sports.
The Cottage Hill Christian Academy product saw his stock skyrocket at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio back in January.
These days, when Ohio State misses on a recruit, it always seems like a head-scratcher. Columbus has become a top destination for the very best high-school players in the nation, and the fact that the Buckeyes boast arguably the best roster in college football is prime evidence of that.
All of that being said, Ohio State will surely be just fine after swinging and missing on Toodle.
The Buckeyes will kick off their regular season on Aug. 31 when they battle Akron.