Ohio State Offers Rising 2026 Big Man
After extending an offer to the current top 2028 prospect, Ohio State Men's Basketball extended an offer to one of the best prospects in the 2026 recruiting class as well.
Toni Bryant is a four-star prospect from Zephyrhills, Florida. As Bryant heads into his junior year of high school, he is currently listed at 6'10". The power forward has continued to witness his stock rise over the course of the summer and reportedly now has 14 offers.
In addition to the Buckeyes showing interest in the big man, Illinois and Iowa are the other two Big Ten schools to already extend offers.
At the moment, Bryant is ranked as the No. 6 power forward in his class and is listed as the 34th overall recruit on 247 Sports' composite list.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already received one major commitment from the 2026 recruiting class with 6'1" point guard Marcus Johnson committing to the Buckeyes back on April 10th. The Cleveland, Ohio product is currently ranked 15 spots ahead of Bryant in the overall 2026 rankings.
Despite the excellent height of Bryant, he has a fairly lean build. Bryant does have a few years to work on adding some more muscle and healthy weight to his frame prior to getting to college.
In his sophomore season in high school, the big man averaged 19.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and an astonishing 8.7 blocks per game. This was not just an outlier because his freshman season was just as dominant. That year, he averaged 19.3 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocks per game. Bryant has most certainly learned how to use his height to his advantage and dominate at the high school level.
Bryant will be one to watch as Ohio State hopes to make him a huge part of their 2026 recruiting class.