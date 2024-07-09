Ohio State Extends Offer To Top 2028 Guard
Last season for Ohio State Men's Basketball, the team was celebrating 125 seasons of men's basketball at Ohio State. There were even commemorative patches added to the jerseys, which were seen all season.
Team 126 will be the first team to get newly-appointed head coach Jake Diebler at the helm for a full season. Not only did Diebler and his staff go to work in revamping next season's group, but he is currently making the effort to secure talent in the 2028 class.
On Tuesday, Kameron Mercer announced that he received his third division one offer and this time it was the Buckeyes showing interest in the impressive guard. The previous two offers for the 6'4" guard from Cincinnati came from the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers.
There is a good reason that Ohio State, Cincinnati and Xavier are trying to establish a footing early and look to keep Mercer in the state. As he enters his freshman year of high school at Winton Woods, not only does he offer college and pro level size, but Mercer is dominant on the court. At the moment, he is the top ranked class of 2028 prospect.
Mercer plays his AAU basketball for All-Ohio, which is well-known for producing excellent prospects and propelling them to the college ranks.
A lot of time is going to pass prior to 2027 when Mercer's class is at the forefront of attention in the next recruiting cycle. The safe assumption is that Mercer will have a ton of offers at that point, but for the sake of the Buckeyes, getting into the action early can hopefully help with having a chance of landing his commitment.
Getting Mercer as a member of Team 130 would be huge for the future of Ohio State Hoops.