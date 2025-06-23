Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Intriguing Class of 2026 QB Offer
The Ohio State Buckeyes typically have one of the most competitive quarterback battles in college football. Kansas State transfer Will Howard won out last season and helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. While there is still a battle for the starting spot this season, all reports seem to indicate the position is Julian Sayin's spot to lose. The future of the position will have a slew of battles between highly talented stars as well.
The Class of 2026 might be no different, but Ohio State has yet to have a quarterback commit from the class. That might change soon though. While Tavien St. Clair is expected to take over the reins after Sayin, the long-term future at the quarterback position isn't quite known. The Class of 2027 has Brady Edmunds, and Luke Fahey may be the player who splits the gap between St. Clair and Edmunds.
At the very least, he has been offered by Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he's going to have a difficult decision to make with one of the premier programs in the mix for him.
Fahey took an official visit to Columbus this past weekend, and he is being recruited by Billy Fessler. He had visited Indiana two weekends prior and was at Stanford prior to that. The Buckeyes, Hoosiers, and Cardinal are the ones with a warm interest per 247Sports.
Fahey was originally rated as the 30th-best quarterback and the 42nd-best player from the state of California. The composite scoring system does him more justice, ranking him as the 23rd-best quarterback and the 33rd-best player from the state.
The four-star prospect has seven official visits and is up to 27 offers with the Buckeyes being the most recent to give him that honor. That said, expect a decision sooner rather than later.