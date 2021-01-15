Eleven Incoming Ohio State Buckeyes Earn SI All-American Honors
Ohio State fans know the future is bright, even though they are still feeling the sting of a lop-sided national championship loss to Alabama on Monday night.
The good news for the Buckeyes is that even though they are inevitably going to lose some of their best players to the NFL Draft, they have a loaded class of incoming freshman that will back-fill the roster.
On Friday afternoon, SI All-American released it's final list in ranking the SI99, who they deem to be the top high school players in the country. The list began with 1,000 players and has dwindled down over the last few months.
Ohio State and Alabama each have 11 players on this list, while the Buckeyes are in contention to add two more with the pending commitments from defense lineman J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Raesjon Davis.
Watch the video above as I discuss the Class of 2021 with John Garcia from SI All-American and we break down why this class is so impressive.
Three (and perhaps four) of the top seven players in the country are all coming to Ohio State.
Here is the Complete SI-99 List for the Class of 2021
1. QB Caleb Williams - Oklahoma
2. EDGE JT Tuimoloau - Considering Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, USC, Oregon
3. EDGE Jack Sawyer - Ohio State
4. IDL Korey Foreman - USC
5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer - Alabama
6. RB TreVeon Henderson - Ohio State
7. WR Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State
8. OT JC Latham - Alabama
9. RB Camar Wheaton - Alabama
10. EDGE Demeioun Robinson - Maryland
11. IDL Damon Payne - Alabama
12. IDL Maason Smith - LSU
13. OT Amarius Mims - Georgia
14. IDL Leonard Taylor - Miami
15. QB Ty Thompson - Oregon
16. IDL Tywone Malone - Considering Ole Miss, Texas A&M, FSU, Tenn., USC, Rutgers
17. WR Beaux Collins - Clemson
18. S James Williams - Miami
19. IOL Bryce Foster - Texas A&M
20. QB JJ McCarthy - Michigan
21. IOL Donovan Jackson - Ohio State
22. CB Jason Marshall - Florida
23. QB Brock Vandagriff - Georgia
24. Slot Mario Williams - Oklahoma
25. QB Sam Huard - Washington
26. IDL Payton Page - Clemson
27. WR Dont’e Thornton - Oregon
28. LB Jeremiah Trotter - Clemson
29. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry - Alabama
30. LB Xavian Sorey - Georgia
31. LB Smael Mondon - Georgia
32. QB Drake Maye - North Carolina
33. EDGE Dallas Turner - Alabama
34. TE-Y Thomas Fidone - Nebraska
35. IDL Keyshawn Silver - North Carolina
36. CB Nathaniel Wiggins - Clemson
37. RB Will Shipley - Clemson
38. LB Barrett Carter - Clemson
39. LB Terrence Lewis - Maryland
40. WR Marvin Harrison - Ohio State
41. OT Kingsley Suamataia - Oregon
42. LB Raesjon Davis - Considering USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU
43. EDGE Elijah Jeudy - Texas A&M
44. S Terrion Arnold - Considering Alabama, Georgia, Florida
45. WR Jacorey Brooks - Alabama
46. TE-H Brock Bowers - Georgia
47. Slot Christian Leary - Alabama
48. LB Julien Simon - USC
49. IDL Gabe Rubio - Notre Dame
50. LB Prince Kollie - Notre Dame
51. Nickel Jordan Hancock - Ohio State
52. EDGE Jeremiah Williams - Florida
53. Nickel Billy Bowman - Oklahoma
54. QB Kyle McCord - Ohio State
55. EDGE Dylan Brooks - Tennessee
56. RB Evan Pryor - Ohio State
57. CB Latrell McCutchin - Oklahoma
58. S David Daniel - Georgia
59. QB Tyler Buchner - Notre Dame
60. OT Tristan Leigh - Clemson
61. TE-Y Cane Berrong - Notre Dame
62. LB Reid Carrico - Ohio State
63. WR Troy Franklin - Oregon
64. OT Blake Fisher - Notre Dame
65. TE Hudson Wolfe - Ole Miss
66. WR Xavier Worthy - Michigan
67. IDL Lee Hunter - Auburn
68. RB Amari Daniels - Texas A&M
69. EDGE Zaire Patterson - Clemson
70. S Amhari Harvey - Auburn
71. Slot Jabez Tinae - Washington
72. QB Preston Stone - SMU
73. EDGE Tyreak Sapp - Florida
74. EDGE Quintin Somerville - UCLA
75. Slot JoJo Earle - Alabama
76. WR Jerand Bradley - Texas Tech
77. WR Destyn Hill - Considering Florida, Florida State, LSU
78. CB JK Johnson - Ohio State
79. IDL Mike Hall - Ohio State
80. Nickel Steven Ortiz - Minnesota
81. S Derrick Davis - LSU
82. Nickel Sage Ryan - LSU
83. DL Elliot Donald - Pitt
84. QB Miller Moss - USC
85. WR Brian Thomas - Considering LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M
86. QB Jaxson Dart - USC
87. RB Corey Kiner - LSU
88. IOL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade - Arizona State
89. IDL Monkell Goodwine - Alabama
90. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia
91. S Corey Collier - Florida
92. LB Jaraye Williams - Louisville
93. TE Jake Brinningstool - Clemson
94. RB Donovan Edwards - Michigan
95. QB Eli Stowers - Texas A&M
96. RB Armoni Goodwin - LSU
97. QB Jake Garcia - Miami
98. IOL Jaeden Roberts - Alabama
99. S Nyland Green - Georgia
-----
-----
