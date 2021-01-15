Eleven Incoming Ohio State Buckeyes Earn SI All-American Honors

The Buckeyes' Class of 2021 is loaded with top-end talent, as 11 players coming to Ohio State are considered to be among the top 99 players in high school football - and there may be two more to add to that list!

Ohio State fans know the future is bright, even though they are still feeling the sting of a lop-sided national championship loss to Alabama on Monday night.

The good news for the Buckeyes is that even though they are inevitably going to lose some of their best players to the NFL Draft, they have a loaded class of incoming freshman that will back-fill the roster.

On Friday afternoon, SI All-American released it's final list in ranking the SI99, who they deem to be the top high school players in the country. The list began with 1,000 players and has dwindled down over the last few months.

Ohio State and Alabama each have 11 players on this list, while the Buckeyes are in contention to add two more with the pending commitments from defense lineman J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Raesjon Davis.

Three (and perhaps four) of the top seven players in the country are all coming to Ohio State.

Here is the Complete SI-99 List for the Class of 2021

1. QB Caleb Williams - Oklahoma

2. EDGE JT Tuimoloau - Considering Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, USC, Oregon

3. EDGE Jack Sawyer - Ohio State

4. IDL Korey Foreman - USC

5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer - Alabama

6. RB TreVeon Henderson - Ohio State

7. WR Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State

8. OT JC Latham - Alabama

9. RB Camar Wheaton - Alabama

10. EDGE Demeioun Robinson - Maryland

11. IDL Damon Payne - Alabama

12. IDL Maason Smith - LSU

13. OT Amarius Mims - Georgia

14. IDL Leonard Taylor - Miami

15. QB Ty Thompson - Oregon

16. IDL Tywone Malone - Considering Ole Miss, Texas A&M, FSU, Tenn., USC, Rutgers

17. WR Beaux Collins - Clemson

18. S James Williams - Miami

19. IOL Bryce Foster - Texas A&M

20. QB JJ McCarthy - Michigan

21. IOL Donovan Jackson - Ohio State

22. CB Jason Marshall - Florida

23. QB Brock Vandagriff - Georgia

24. Slot Mario Williams - Oklahoma

25. QB Sam Huard - Washington

26. IDL Payton Page - Clemson

27. WR Dont’e Thornton - Oregon

28. LB Jeremiah Trotter - Clemson

29. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry - Alabama

30. LB Xavian Sorey - Georgia

31. LB Smael Mondon - Georgia

32. QB Drake Maye - North Carolina

33. EDGE Dallas Turner - Alabama

34. TE-Y Thomas Fidone - Nebraska

35. IDL Keyshawn Silver - North Carolina

36. CB Nathaniel Wiggins - Clemson

37. RB Will Shipley - Clemson

38. LB Barrett Carter - Clemson

39. LB Terrence Lewis - Maryland

40. WR Marvin Harrison - Ohio State

41. OT Kingsley Suamataia - Oregon

42. LB Raesjon Davis - Considering USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU

43. EDGE Elijah Jeudy - Texas A&M

44. S Terrion Arnold - Considering Alabama, Georgia, Florida

45. WR Jacorey Brooks - Alabama

46. TE-H Brock Bowers - Georgia

47. Slot Christian Leary - Alabama

48. LB Julien Simon - USC

49. IDL Gabe Rubio - Notre Dame

50. LB Prince Kollie - Notre Dame

51. Nickel Jordan Hancock - Ohio State

52. EDGE Jeremiah Williams - Florida

53. Nickel Billy Bowman - Oklahoma

54. QB Kyle McCord - Ohio State

55. EDGE Dylan Brooks - Tennessee

56. RB Evan Pryor - Ohio State

57. CB Latrell McCutchin - Oklahoma

58. S David Daniel - Georgia

59. QB Tyler Buchner - Notre Dame

60. OT Tristan Leigh - Clemson

61. TE-Y Cane Berrong - Notre Dame

62. LB Reid Carrico - Ohio State

63. WR Troy Franklin - Oregon

64. OT Blake Fisher - Notre Dame

65. TE Hudson Wolfe - Ole Miss

66. WR Xavier Worthy - Michigan

67. IDL Lee Hunter - Auburn

68. RB Amari Daniels - Texas A&M

69. EDGE Zaire Patterson - Clemson

70. S Amhari Harvey - Auburn

71. Slot Jabez Tinae - Washington

72. QB Preston Stone - SMU

73. EDGE Tyreak Sapp - Florida

74. EDGE Quintin Somerville - UCLA

75. Slot JoJo Earle - Alabama

76. WR Jerand Bradley - Texas Tech

77. WR Destyn Hill - Considering Florida, Florida State, LSU

78. CB JK Johnson - Ohio State

79. IDL Mike Hall - Ohio State

80. Nickel Steven Ortiz - Minnesota

81. S Derrick Davis - LSU

82. Nickel Sage Ryan - LSU

83. DL Elliot Donald - Pitt

84. QB Miller Moss - USC

85. WR Brian Thomas - Considering LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M

86. QB Jaxson Dart - USC

87. RB Corey Kiner - LSU

88. IOL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade - Arizona State

89. IDL Monkell Goodwine - Alabama

90. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia

91. S Corey Collier - Florida

92. LB Jaraye Williams - Louisville

93. TE Jake Brinningstool - Clemson

94. RB Donovan Edwards - Michigan

95. QB Eli Stowers - Texas A&M

96. RB Armoni Goodwin - LSU

97. QB Jake Garcia - Miami

98. IOL Jaeden Roberts - Alabama

99. S Nyland Green - Georgia

