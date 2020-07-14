SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Mike Hall      Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Mike Hall
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds
Position: Defensive tackle
School: Streetsboro (Ohio)
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Defensive tackle                            

Frame: Big-bodied with baby fat and has definition to be carved out. Has thick thighs and bubble.

Athleticism: Possesses good snap quickness and can generate impressive body force along the line of scrimmage. Has a strong punch via heavy hands. Can be a bully at the point of attack. Flashes surprisingly nimble feet for a big man. Fair agility shedding in short areas and tight space. Shows good closing quickness in linear pursuit, though can be top-heavy at times when closing in chase phase.

Instincts: Can attack a single gap, yet has the strength to stack, anchor and read. Has strength to toss to shed blockers. Sees the ball well in traffic and pursues hard with intent in chase phase. Is alert to take what’s given to him as a pass-rusher, including taking advantage of soft shoulders. Will disrupt throwing lanes with his mitts.

Polish: Lines up across the defensive front and has worked as a 0, 1, 4i, and 5-technique in various alignments. Relies mostly on swim move as a pass rusher, and has a stutter off it. Also occasionally uses a 1-hand swipe. Needs to continue to add to his hand-usage toolbox at the collegiate level. 

Bottom Line: Hall is a versatile defensive lineman who has experience on the edges, as well on the interior. He is capable of fitting in at both defensive tackle positions in a 4-man front to play in the A or B gaps. Hall also has enough strength to be a 5-technique DE responsible for two gaps in a 3-man front. Look for him to begin his career as a 3-technique and grow into a 1-technique/A-gap style defensive tackle before he leaves college.

