2023 St. Louis TE Mac Markway Includes Ohio State In Top 7 Following Visit

Ohio State already has one player from St. Louis De Smet Jesuit on its roster in freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson and now finds itself in position to land another Spartan after four-star tight end Mac Markway included the Buckeyes in his top seven over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4 and 250-pound Markway, who is considered the fourth-best tight end and No. 93 prospect overall in the class of 2023, also listed Alabama, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Missouri and Notre Dame among his top schools.

Markway landed an offer from Ohio State in March and made his way to Columbus for the first time for an unofficial visit in mid-June, at which time he and his parents hung out with head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and toured Ohio Stadium and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. He also visited several other schools of interest throughout the month of June, which allowed him to trim his list to seven.

Markway is the son of former Iowa tight end Matt Markway, who played for the Hawkeyes in the late-1990s. He's also the nephew of former Ohio State tight end Steve Wisniewski, who played for the Buckeyes from 1995-99 but unfortunately passed away in 2013.

That said, it’s actually Notre Dame that is the perceived favorite at this point in Markway’s recruitment, though he doesn’t have a decision timeline in mind. He does plan to return to Columbus for a game this fall, though.

Ohio State has already secured a pair of commitments at tight end for the current recruiting cycle in Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star Benji Gosnell and Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star Bennett Christian, which means Wilson can now focus most of his efforts on the class of 2023.

Markway is one of seven tight ends in his class with an offer from the Buckeyes who made their way to campus in June, a list that also includes Bixby, Okla., four-star Luke Hasz; Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star Ty Lockwood; Portland Central Catholic four-star Riley Williams; Folsom, Calif., four-star Walker Lyons; Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend four-star Mathias “Mega” Barnwell; and Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star Preston Zinter.

Seeing which players return for another visit in the fall will go a long way toward determining a priority chart for Ohio State.

