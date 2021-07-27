Ohio State's Harrison, Garrett, Banks Named To Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The Buckeyes lead all Big Ten programs with three players on the watch list.

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and cornerback Sevyn Banks were among the 90 players named on Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s best defensive player.

Harrison, a junior from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange, has recorded 38 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two breakups in 21 games over the last two seasons. He was one of three players to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days last week, joining offensive tackle Thayer Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Garrett, meanwhile, is returning for an extra year of eligibility after a breakout senior season in which he recorded 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception return for a touchdown. He was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list this morning, which honors college football’s best interior lineman.

Banks, last but not least, is expected to be the Buckeyes’ top corner this season. The senior from Orlando has recorded 35 tackles, 13 pass break ups, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, including one blocked punt and a fumble return for a score, in 28 games with the program.

Clemson leads the nation with four players selected to the watch list, followed by Georgia, Iowa State, Ohio State and Oklahoma with three players apiece.

Former linebacker James Laurinaitis (2006) and defensive end Chase Young (2019) are the only players in school history to win the trophy, which is named after former Minnesota fullback and defensive tackle Bronko Nagurski.

