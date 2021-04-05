Ohio State WR Commit Caleb Burton To Transfer To Lake Travis

Burton will play at the same high school that produced Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

According to a report from Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman, Ohio State five-star wide receiver commit Caleb Burton will be transferring to high school powerhouse Austin (Texas) Lake Travis after his father, Charles, accepted a job on the Cavaliers’ coaching staff.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Burton spent the last three years at Del Valle, Texas, where his father was previously the head coach. He caught 82 passes for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Cardinals before missing his junior year with a knee injury, which is why he's considered the fourth-best receiver and No. 23 prospect overall in the class of 2022.

Burton – who committed to the Buckeyes in November – now joins a potent Lake Travis offense that averaged 52.6 points per game and went 6-1 during a pandemic-shortened season. He’ll also follow in the footsteps of Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is widely regarded as the best wide receiver to ever play for the Cavaliers.

As for the elder Burton, he went 29-51 with one playoff appearance in eight seasons at Del Valle and was the school’s longest-tenured coach. He resigned from his position in March, though his overall winning percentage (.363) compares favorably to the school’s all-time percentage (.326).

