2021 Norwalk Kicker/Punter Garrison Smith Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

The Buckeyes add to their special teams unit in the form of an in-state walk-on.

Ohio State’s special teams unit got stronger on Thursday evening when Norwalk kicker/punter Garrison Smith announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-8 and 175-pound Smith, who is considered by Kornblue Kicking to be the No. 10 kicker and No. 12 punter in the country for the class of 2021, was previously committed to walking on at Michigan State but had a change of heart.

Smith attended the Buckeyes’ 73-14 win over Maryland in November 2019 alongside former teammate and current offensive tackle Trey Leroux and has been in contact with Matt Barnes and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming, who recently offered him the chance to play at Ohio State. It’s unclear which position he’ll play at the next level, however.

A two-time all-state selection, Smith finished his high school career with 32 field goals, including four field goals from beyond 50 yards. His career long is 57 yards, which is the fifth-longest field goal in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

Smith initially chose the Spartans over a walk-on opportunity at Cincinnati, as well as scholarship offers from Fordham, Old Dominion, South Dakota and Tiffin.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Tennessee Defensive Tackle Walter Nolen Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Tennessee Transfer Henry To'o To'o To Reportedly Visit Ohio State

Ohio State Targets Among 247Sports Top247 For Class Of 2023

Ohio State Basketball Commits Roddy Gayle, Bruce Thornton Appear On ESPN

2022 Ohio State Quarterback Commit Quinn Ewers To Play In All-American Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook