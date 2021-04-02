FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

2021 Norwalk Kicker/Punter Garrison Smith Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

The Buckeyes add to their special teams unit in the form of an in-state walk-on.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State’s special teams unit got stronger on Thursday evening when Norwalk kicker/punter Garrison Smith announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-8 and 175-pound Smith, who is considered by Kornblue Kicking to be the No. 10 kicker and No. 12 punter in the country for the class of 2021, was previously committed to walking on at Michigan State but had a change of heart.

Smith attended the Buckeyes’ 73-14 win over Maryland in November 2019 alongside former teammate and current offensive tackle Trey Leroux and has been in contact with Matt Barnes and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming, who recently offered him the chance to play at Ohio State. It’s unclear which position he’ll play at the next level, however.

A two-time all-state selection, Smith finished his high school career with 32 field goals, including four field goals from beyond 50 yards. His career long is 57 yards, which is the fifth-longest field goal in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

Smith initially chose the Spartans over a walk-on opportunity at Cincinnati, as well as scholarship offers from Fordham, Old Dominion, South Dakota and Tiffin.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Tennessee Defensive Tackle Walter Nolen Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Tennessee Transfer Henry To'o To'o To Reportedly Visit Ohio State

Ohio State Targets Among 247Sports Top247 For Class Of 2023

Ohio State Basketball Commits Roddy Gayle, Bruce Thornton Appear On ESPN

2022 Ohio State Quarterback Commit Quinn Ewers To Play In All-American Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Trey Leroux Garrison Smith
Recruiting

2021 Norwalk Kicker/Punter Garrison Smith Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Walter Nolen
Recruiting

2022 Tennessee DT Walter Nolen Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Bruce Thornton
Recruiting

Ohio State Basketball Commits Roddy Gayle, Bruce Thornton Appear On ESPN

Ohio Stadium Aerial Image
News

Ohio State Athletics Announces Attendance Plans

Kamryn Babb
Football

Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb To Miss Rest Of Spring Practice

Sevyn Banks
Football

Sevyn Banks Out for Remainder of Spring Camp

Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State To Play In 2022 Maui Invitational

Sonny Styles
Recruiting

Dozens Of Ohio State Targets Among 247Sports' Initial 2023 Class Rankings