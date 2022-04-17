Skip to main content

2023 Florida Cornerback Dijon Johnson Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes have landed a commitment from one of the most underrated defensive backs in the county.

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson committed to Ohio State on Sunday afternoon, just one day after attending the Buckeyes’ annual spring game.

The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Johnson, who is considered the 29th-best cornerback and No. 265 prospect overall in class of 2023, landed what he referred to as his “dream offer” from running backs coach and area recruiter Tony Alford in January.

He then made his way to campus for the first time this week, which gave him a chance to meet with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton for the first time.

With three dozen offers from some of the top programs in the country – including Alabama, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma and USC – Johnson didn’t appear close to making his decision. But things often change quickly in recruiting, as evidenced by his pledge this afternoon.

How Johnson's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Johnson becomes the ninth commitment in Ohio State’s 2023 class, joining Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford in the secondary, as well as the second member of his 7-on-7 team to pick the Buckeyes today, joining four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers

That said, the staff is looking to take at least two players at the cornerback position this cycle, with Phenix City (Ala.) Central five-star A.J. Harris; Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star Cormani McClain; and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee at the top of the list of options.

