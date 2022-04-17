The Buckeyes have seemingly found the key to success in recruiting the Sunshine State this cycle.

Ohio State landed the first of potentially two commitments on Sunday afternoon when Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

“What a day today is,” Rodgers said in a post on Twitter. “I would first like to start off by thanking God. Next, I would like to thank my mom and dad for all the sacrifices they put in to make me the best person I could be. I would also like to thank all my family members and friends that supported me throughout my life and especially this process.

“Big thank you to all the coaches that helped and developed me throughout my athletic career. Last but not least, the coaching staff at Wiregrass Ranch High School that took me in as a kid and developed me into a young man. The countless hours on the field, in the weight room and off the field were all worth it, and I enjoyed every minute of it.

“I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since I touched a football. With all that being said, I am coming home. I am happy to announce my dream has come true and will be committing to The Ohio State University.”

The 6-foot-2 and 170-pound Rodgers, who is considered the 48th-best wide receiver and No. 367 prospect overall in the class of 2023, spent his early childhood in Warren, Ohio, and grew up rooting for Ohio State as a result.

Like four-star cornerback target Dijon Johnson, who actually plays on the same 7-on-7 team (Team Tampa) as Rodgers and is set to announced his decision this afternoon, he landed his “dream offer” from the Buckeyes during a conversation with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline in January.

Rodgers made his way to campus for the first time in early March, which gave him a chance to meet head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and hang out with Hartline. He then returned for a multi-day visit that coincided with yesterday’s spring game, which ultimately sealed the deal in his recruitment.

Rodgers becomes the eighth member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining a pair of fellow Floridians Fort Lauderdale American Heritage four-star running back Mark Fletcher and Titusville Cocoa four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins.

The Buckeyes are looking to take three or four wide receivers again this cycle, with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Carnell Tate; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss; Folsom, Calif., four-star Rico Flores; and Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers among the top remaining options at the position.

That said, BuckeyesNow will have more on Rodgers’ pledge shortly.

