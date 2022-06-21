Ohio State landed a commitment from one of the best wide receivers in the country on Tuesday morning when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss pledged his services to the Buckeyes just two days after he wrapped up his official visit.

“First off, I want to thank God for putting me in this position I am today,” Inniss said in a note posted to Twitter.” Thank you for all the sacrifices and talking to me at times I didn’t know what to do next in life. I want to thank my mom and dad for being there every step of the way. I want to thank my brother for beating up on me when we were little. If I didn’t have that, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. I want to thank my sister for always being at my games, even when she didn’t want to.

“Next, I want to thank all my coaches I ever had in my life for pushing me to be the best player on the field and even better person off the field. I want to thank all the athletic trainers I ever had for always keeping me healthy and ready to go. I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to be the best version of myself. I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited and put their time into me from the past four years. With that being said, for the next 3-4 years, I will be taking my academic and athletic abilities to The Ohio State University.”

The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Inniss, who is considered the second-best wide receiver and No. 18 prospect overall in the class of 2023, was actually the first player at his position in the current recruiting cycle to land an offer from the Buckeyes back in February 2021.

He’s been to campus three times since then, including a camp visit last summer and a multi-day visit in early April alongside his teammates on the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, which features five-star wide receiver commit Carnell Tate, four-star running back pledge Mark Fletcher and four-star safety commit Cedrick Hawkins, among others.

A one-time Oklahoma pledge, Inniss was widely expected to follow former head coach Lincoln Riley to USC once he accepted the job with the Trojans. However, his relationship with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline – which dates all the way back to when Inniss was in eighth grade – ultimately pushed things in the Buckeyes’ favor.

Inniss, who recently named a top six of Alabama, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC, now becomes the 12th member of the Buckeyes' 2023 recruiting class, joining Tate and Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers.

Even with those three already in the fold, the staff hopes to add finish out the class with one more player this cycle in Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers, who is scheduled to take his official visit on June 24-26 and could join the class soon thereafter.

