The highly sought-after wideout will choose among finalists LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced on Saturday evening he will make his college decision among finalist LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee at 1 p.m. on June 20.

The Buckeyes have long been viewed as the favorite for the 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Tate, who is considered the third-best wide receiver and No. 28 prospect overall in the class of 2023.

The Chicago native grew up rooting for Ohio State and has been on campus half a dozen times since he landed an offer from the staff in April 2021. That includes a pair of game day visits last fall and a practice this spring.

The Fighting Irish were originally thought to be the biggest threat in Tate’s recruitment, but the Volunteers have emerged in recent months thanks to his relationship with five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava and various name, image and likeness opportunities in Knoxville.

Despite that push, Tate never really trended away from the Buckeyes and will likely give wide receivers coach Brian Hartline his second pledge this cycle, joining Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch four-star Bryson Rodgers.

Ohio State is looking to take as many as four players at wide receiver in 2023, with Tate, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss and Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers as the top remaining priorities.

