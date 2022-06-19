Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Obliterates Florida A&M, 76-0

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 76, Florida A&M 0 - Sept. 21, 2013

Starting his second game in a row in place of an injured Braxton Miller, quarterback Kenny Guiton set a school record with six touchdown passes – all in the first half – as Ohio State obliterated Florida A&M, 76-0.

“I had all day,” said Guiton, who broke the record set by John Borton in 1952 and later tied by Bobby Hoying in 1994 and 1995. “The coaches wanted to come out throwing the ball around and I thank them for the trust they had in me to be able to do that.”

It was the Buckeyes’ most lopsided win since an 85-7 victory over Drake in 1935, and the statistics were as one-sided as the final score, as Ohio State finished the game with a 603-80 advantage in total yards and 34-2 edge in first downs.

The Buckeyes led 48-0 before the Rattlers gained their first first down and did not attempt a single pass in the second half, with third-string quarterback Cardale Jones either handing the ball off or running it himself.

On the bright side, Florida A&M got $900,000 to take the beating.

“It’s always worth it,” Rattlers head coach Earl Holmes said of worst loss in school history. “You’ve got some guys who have aspirations of playing on Sunday, so you find exactly where you fit.”

-----

