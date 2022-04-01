The Finland native visited campus last month and now has his choice of the top programs in college football.

Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen included Ohio State in his final four schools on Friday morning alongside Alabama, Georgia and Miami (Fla.).

The 6-foot-6 and 315-pound Alinen, who is considered the 14th-best offensive tackle and No. 127 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in December and made his way to campus for the first time in early March.

During that three-day visit, Alinen watched spring practice and spent time with head coach Ryan Day and new offensive line coach Justin Frye. He also received a unique tour of Nationwide Arena, as his father, Klaus Alinen, is friends with Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

A native of Pori, Finland, Alinen grew up watching his father play professionally for the Berlin Thunder of the now-defunct NFL Europe, as well as one season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad, becoming the first Finn to ever sign a contract with an NFL team.

Alinen then moved to the United States by himself ahead of his junior season in hopes of playing college football – and immediately started to reel in scholarship offers. He now holds more than 40, including from every program that has won a national title this century.

That said, Alinen will take official visits with the Hurricanes on June 3-5, Crimson Tide on June 10-12, Bulldogs on June 17-19 and the Buckeyes on June 24-26, giving his family a chance to see each school for the first time. He then plans to make his college decision before the start of his senior year.

As for how Alinen would potentially fit into the class, Ohio State already holds a pair of commitments along the offensive line in Findlay, Ohio, four-star tackle Luke Montgomery and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star guard Joshua Padilla.

The Buckeyes typically aim to take four or five players in the trenches each cycle, so he’ll be among a handful of names to keep in mind moving forward, including Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star tackle Samson Okunlola; Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star tackle Chase Bisontis; Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld; and Indianapolis Roncalli three-star tackle Tervor Lauck.

