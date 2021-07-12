2023 California QB Malachi Nelson Includes Ohio State In Top 7

The Buckeyes are still sorting through their options early in the recruiting cycle.

Los Alamitos, Calif., five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson included Ohio State in his top seven on Sunday evening alongside Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC.

The 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Nelson, who is considered the second-best quarterback and No. 5 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes clear back in November 2019. In fact, he was the first signal-caller in his class to be offered by head coach Ryan Day and then-passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich.

Nelson hasn’t been able to make it to campus in the nearly two years since, though, most due to the 15-month long recruiting dead period. And by the time things opened back open, Ohio State found itself looking up at some of the other finalists.

Of course, Nelson could have made a trip to campus in June. That he didn’t shows exactly where the Buckeyes stand as he heads toward a July 18 decision.

Expect the Sooners to be the choice.

That said, Ohio State hosted several other rising junior quarterbacks for camp visits last month, including Detroit Martin Luther King five-star Dante Moore; Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star Dylan Lonergan; Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star Nicholaus Iamaleava; and Zachary, La., four-star Eli Holstein, though he’s since committed to Texas A&M in the weeks since.

That at least gives Day and current quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis a solid foundation as they begin their search for at least one signal-caller in 2023.

