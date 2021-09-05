2023 Texas WR Johntay Cook II Includes Ohio State In Top 12

The Buckeyes made the first cut for one of the top-rated players in the Lone Star State.

DeSoto, Texas, four-star wide Johntay Cook included Ohio State in his top 12 on Saturday night alongside Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-0 and 170-pound Cook, who is considered the eighth-best wide receiver and No. 45 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in May. He’s maintained contact with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline ever since, and was among Hartline’s first calls when the junior contact period opened on Sept. 1.

Cook took unofficial visits this summer with the Aggies, Crimson Tide, Longhorns and Sooners and has a fall visit with the Tigers on tap. Perhaps he’ll make his first trip to Columbus this season, too, but until that happens, it’s hard to view Ohio State as a legitimate threat to land his pledge – even if the Buckeyes have had a ton of success in recruiting wide receivers from the Lone Star State in recent years.

It’s unclear at this point how many receivers Ohio State will take next cycle. It’s worth noting, though, that Cook is one of just five uncommitted wideouts in his class with an offer from the Buckeyes, joining Longview, Texas, five-star Jalen Hale; Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zachariah Branch; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Carnell Tate; and Del Valle, Texas, four-star Braylon James.

