Olave, Williams, Harrison, Rossi Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Minnesota

The four Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Golden Gophers.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, running back Miyan Williams, defensive end Zach Harrison and tight end Mitch Rossi were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Olave caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, including a 38-yarder from quarterback C.J. Stroud in third quarter that gave the Buckeyes a 17-14 lead and a 61-yarder late in the fourth quarter to reach the final score.

Williams, meanwhile, carried the ball nine times for 125 yards and one touchdown, a 71-yarder in the first quarter that got the scoring started for Ohio State.

Harrison recorded three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. That score was a pivotal moment in the game, as it turned a three-point lead into a two-score difference late in the third quarter.

Rossi, last but not least, appeared on Ohio State's kickoff and kick return, punt and field goal units, earning himself the special teams player of the game. The walk-on did not record any official statistics, however.

Ohio State will be back in action on Sept. 11 against 11th-ranked Oregon. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

