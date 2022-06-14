Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is once against joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the looming decision from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate and the recent official visits from Bellflower (Calf.) St. John Bosco five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and Dripping Springs, Texas, four-star quarterback Austin Novosad.

Will Tate choose Ohio State or Tennessee, which has made a significant push in his recruitment? Do the Buckeyes have a chance to land Uiagalelei over the likes of Alabama and USC? Will Novosad flip his pledge or stick with his commitment to Baylor?

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to click the subscribe or follow button so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

