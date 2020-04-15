Ohio State Gets Pledge From Elite DE Tunmise Adeleye

It felt like Ohio State coach Ryan Day stifled a laugh Wednesday when an ESPN reporter asked him about adjusting the December signing day for high school recruits because of prohibitions against on-campus visits for prospects during the current health crisis.

Now, you know why.

About four hours after Day did everything but pour a bucket of ice water on that suggestion, he and OSU received yet another verbal commitment from a Top 100 prospect with a signing pledge from four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.

The 6-3, 260-pound junior from Katy, Tx., who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, chose OSU over Alabama, LSU, Texas A & M and Florida.

Adeleye joins Jack Sawyer of Pickerington North, in giving Day two dominant defensive end prospects in the 2021 class.

OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson celebrated in the typical fashion Day's staff members do on social media once Adeleye made his choice on Twitter.

OSU now has 16 commitments in its 2021 class, eleven of whom are currently rated among the Top 10 players at their respective positions.

Day has procured commitments from six players since the Big Ten prohibited him and his staff from recruiting off campus or from hosting prospects on campus due to COVID-19 concerns.

No wonder Day wasn't eager Wednesday to accommodate the concerns of some coaches, relayed via an ESPN reporter on his teleconference, about adjusting the date of the December signing period.

"I don't see an issue with the early signing date," Day said. "If people don't feel comfortable signing at that date, then they shouldn't. You still have all the way to February. They still have an option, so I don't know why we would change the early signing date.

"It's there and it's their choice. If they feel great about it, they sign at that moment. If they don't, then they sign in February. We've given them two options. I'm in favor of just keeping it the way it is."

