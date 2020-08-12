Recent decisions by the Big Ten leading to no college football the rest of this 2020 calendar year certainly shake up multiple aspects for Ohio State, one of those being the ongoing dynamics with its recruiting cycle.

With other power conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 12) still attempting to play, while many others are now looking at possibilities for the spring, recruits across the country will begin to obtain mixed impressions and messaging.

Despite the uncertainty and ever-changing circumstances, the Buckeyes have continued prioritizing relationships with high-school prospects.

“They have been really good with all of this, because they are great kids from great families,” head coach Ryan Day said Wednesday afternoon. “We continue communicating how much they mean to our program despite the challenges and frustrations of not visiting our campus for a long time now.”

With ongoing conversations related to spring football already in full swing, a unique scenario might exist for recruits from the 2021 cycle that plan on enrolling early. Day spoke at length Wednesday about what a spring schedule might look like and how that might resonate with current prospects.

“I think we need to try and start in January and play through March… something like an eight-week season to create separation between this one and next season,” Day suggested. “Maybe it allows new guys to come in and essentially play a 2-for-1 in the same calendar year? I think some recruits would be excited to consider that. But we need to put a plan together quickly, button it up and move forward.”

Beginning a season in January might, somehow or someway, provide slim hope that top NFL prospects would still consider playing for one last college experience. Even if they don’t (which many anticipate being the case), Ohio State could pitch even additional playing time to some current/incoming Buckeyes. It would certainly be an interesting selling point in terms of development and reassuring comfort levels to younger players, given all that is taking place.

“It’s going to be hard to have visits through the ball and bring different recruits (with families) to campus,” Day explained. “I’m not sure they would be able to spend time with our players in terms of exposure concerns. These kids have all worked hard to get to this point and you can’t really change the recruiting calendar or signing day, so it almost has to be what it is.”

The Buckeyes have 18 commits and still hold the No. 1 class nationally in this 2021 cycle despite standout defensive end Tunmise Adeleye de-committing on Tuesday. Annual powerhouse Alabama has been charging hard as of late and currently occupies the second position.

