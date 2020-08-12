LIVE BLOG: Ryan Day Addresses Media After Season Postponed

Follow along as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses the media on Wednesday, August 12 - one day after the Big Ten postponed all fall sports.

(12:02) ON WHEN HE FOUND OUT THE SEASON WAS POSTPONED:

"I found out from Gene Smith and President Johnson. I then immediately addressed the team and it was a tough day for all of us. We now pick ourselves up, look forward and see what options are available."

(12:04) ON THE NEAR FUTURE FOR JUSTIN FIELDS:

"I think Justin wants to see what the schedule is. It’s our job to put a schedule and plan out quickly so that someone like Justin can plan his next few months. There was a report yesterday that maybe the NFL would consider moving the draft back and us having a winter/spring season. I think we need to start in the first week of January. It would allow a guy like Justin to play, but we need to get on this now and find answers."

(12:07) ON A POTENTIAL SPRING SEASON:

“I think we need to try and start in January and play through March… something like an eight-week season to create separation between this one and next season. Maybe it allows new guys to come in and essentially play a 2-for-1 in the same calendar year. I think some recruits would be excited about that. But we need to put a plan together quickly, button it up and move forward.”

(12:11) ON WHAT THE NEXT FEW MONTHS WILL LOOK LIKE:

“Each guy is going to have an individual plan this fall. We have a range of players in this program, some entering their last year and looking to make the NFL, while others just got here looking to grow and improve their skills. We have the best strength coach in America. We will test repeatedly, watch film, meet regularly and keep them locked in. We will try to situate everything in the next couple of days but the conversations are still going.”

(12:16) ON HAVING TO MEET WITH THE TEAM ON TUESDAY:

“It was the hardest meeting I’ve ever had as coach. Looking guys like Jonathon Cooper, Tuf Borland, Justin Fields, Josh Myers, Baron Browning, Shaun Wade, Sevyn Banks and others in the eye was so tough. They are guys that have put so much time into the program. It was an awful meeting, but the message was that things get taken from us in life. There are many lessons in football and, while we don’t quite understand it, we have to stick together and work through adversity. We will fight to stay strong despite the human element kicking it. You don’t just wake up the next morning and everything is fine, but we will get going again soon.”

(12:22) ON LEADERSHIP DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME:

“Nothing about this is easy, but that’s what you sign up for. We are trying to provide direction to the guys while being transparent and real. You don’t just say it’s ok and then get up the next morning, because it’s not ok. This is tough. But we try to communicate and let them know how much we love and care for them.”

(12:27) ON DYNAMIC WITH 2021 RECRUITING CLASS:

“They have been really good with all of this, because they are great kids from great families. We continue communicating how much they mean to our program. They are excited about the possibility of playing two seasons in one year… I would think that’s something that makes sense and exciting to consider. I’ll fight really hard for mid-year guys to play in January and then the fall. That would count as just one year of eligibility in the same calendar year, so that could really interest them.”

(12:29) ON WHAT THE DISAPPOINTMENT WOULD BE LIKE NOT PUTTING THIS TEAM ON THE FIELD:

“I don’t know. I will get emotional if I start thinking about it. You work your entire life to coach a team like this. It’s special for so many reasons and they could be a once in a lifetime team. Something about this team just has IT.”

(12:33) ON WHAT HE WOULD HOPE TO PLAY FOR IN THE SPRING:

“Playing for the Big Ten Championship would be the first goal. Then, depending on what other conferences do, it would be exciting to still have a College Football Playoff. I would obviously much rather play a CFP than some type of split schedule with multiple champions.”

(12:42) ON CONCERN FOR DEVELOPMENT, ESPECIALLY IN THE QUARTERBACK ROOM:

"It’s definitely a concern, because there are now roughly 30 practices they didn’t have. Everyone in the conference is in the same boat, but they still need to get out there and get reps under their belt.”

(12:44) ON TAKING PAYCUTS, OR ANTICIPATING THE LOSS OF ANY STAFF OR RESOURCES:

“I spoke with Gene (Smith) about that last night. We will get in line with the institution so that we do everything possible to remain whole financially. There are many conversations and many things on the table to consider.”

(12:50) ON VARIOUS ASPECTS MOVING FORWARD THIS FALL:

“We are still providing meals and tutors and will scale back to testing once per week, since it won’t be as high-risk of a time without us fully practicing together. On-field stuff will be more individualized for each guy or position group. We are pushing to get the pads back on. I don’t see why you wouldn’t be able to because the fall is the fall, where we would be playing. It should be up to each university. We need to develop our young players and I worry about the game moving forward if we can’t. If the medical folks come in and say it isn’t safe, then it becomes a whole new story. We will continue to figure out rules and regulations.”

